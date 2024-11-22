49ers Troll Packers on Social Media Providing Perfect Bulletin Board Material
The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers are slated to match up in a big-time NFC collision in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.
The Packers are 7-3 on the year and are coming off a thrilling 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears last week. Meanwhile, the 49ers were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks 20-17 last week. This contest will have implications on the seeding in the NFC playoff picture down the line.
The pressure is on for both teams but the 49ers took an extra step and decided to troll the Packers on social media.
Packers News: 49ers Take Shot at Green Bay
On Thursday, San Francisco posted two pictures on X, including Fred Warner, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel, with the caption, "Our last trip to Lambeau was a good one."
Back on Jan. 22, 2022, the 49ers went into Lambeau Field and beat Green Bay 13-10 in the Divisional Round of the postseason. San Francisco wanted to revisit the past and take a dig at the Packers in the process.
While they did that, they provided Green Bay with bulletin board material that will only fuel the team some more. Green Bay already wants to get revenge on the 49ers, after they fell 24-21 to San Francisco last postseason.
The Packers are playing well right now, winning five of their last six games. They'll look to keep the positive momentum going and knock the 49ers below .500.
Teams always feel good before the game but there can only be one winner and one loser. And the way the 2024 season has been trending, the Packers must be feeling good about their chances at home. Even if no one says anything publicly, this is something that won't go unnoticed in the locker room.
More Packers news and rumors: