Packers-DK Metcalf Trade Just Got Another Step Closer

The Green Bay Packers are in the market for a No. 1 receiver and a lot of their efforts have focused on DK Metcalf. The Packers were connected with the Seattle Seahawks star with a rumor last weekend and those talks took a turn when Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders.

While nothing is imminent, momentum is trending toward the Packers’ side. And on Wednesday, Metcalf took another step closer toward donning green and gold in a blockbuster announcement that could shake up the NFL offseason.

DK Metcalf Requests Trade From Seattle Seahawks

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports that Metcalf has formally requested a trade from the Seahawks. The 27-year-old remains a productive playmaker, notching back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with Seattle in 2022 and 2023 before catching 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns last season.

BREAKING: #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade, league sources tell @NFLonFOX. pic.twitter.com/LGG8WWaDnQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2025

While Metcalf’s production wasn’t at the same level it was the previous two years, it could be attributed to several factors including the struggles of since-fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and the decline of quarterback Geno Smith.

The Packers would have a better infrastructure for Metcalf catching passes from Jordan Love. They also need a top playmaker after no Green Bay receiver topped 1,000 yards last season. While Jayden Reed had a strong year with 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns, Christian Watson’s availability for the 2025 season is in question after suffering a torn ACL in a Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears and Romeo Doubs has long-term concerns after a season marred by concussions.

Rumors stated that the Packers would have had to have paid a first-round pick and a young receiver such as Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks to acquire Metcalf, but Samuel’s trade to Washington may help the Packers be able to throw in a lower pick.

While the recently released Davante Adams could also be a target with emotional appeal, Metcalf would be the better target as a No. 1 receiver in his prime. That could take the Packers’ passing game to a new level and give Green Bay the weapon they’ve been looking for. And it would certainly answer Josh Jacobs' plea.

