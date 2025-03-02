Packers' Trade Pursuit of D.K. Metcalf Just Got Easier

Despite what their head coach says, the Green Bay Packers need to add a top wide receiver this offseason. The Packers were able to go 11-6 and navigate their way through Jordan Love’s knee injury at the beginning of the year, but the Packers didn’t have a major threat in the passing game with no receiver topping 1,000 yards in 2024.

Christian Watson’s torn ACL and Romeo Doubs’ uncertain future due to concussions also play a role in the Packers’ offseason plans and it led to a rumor that they were pursuing Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf over the weekend.

But while the Seahawks' asking price was sky-high, it may be on its way down after Green Bay received some favorable news on Saturday night.

Deebo Samuel’s Trade To Commanders May Help the Packers Land D.K. Metcalf

Seahawks team reporter Corbin Smith revealed that Seattle was asking for the Packers’ first-round pick (No. 23 overall) and either Doubs or Dontaryion Wicks in exchange for Metcalf and a Day 3 selection. He also stated that the deal wouldn’t happen if the Packers offered anything less than that.

Based on what I've heard, for #Seahawks to move DK Metcalf, trade would have to be structured to receive No. 23 and either Romeo Doubs or Dontaryion Wicks in exchange for receiver and one of their early day three selections.



Anything less than that, it's not happening. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 28, 2025

While the price seemed reasonable when the post was made, the negotiations took a twist when the San Francisco 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick on Saturday night.

Part of the reason the cost was low was because the Commanders agreed to take on his full $17.55 salary for the 2025 season and the 49ers valued the cap space as they look to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a massive extension. But it also benefits the Packers when it comes to Seattle’s asking price for Metcalf.

Samuel and Metcalf were both second-round picks in the 2019 draft and had successful starts to their career. But Metcalf and Samuel’s production dating 2021 is almost identical with the Seahawks star having the edge the past couple of seasons with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns before posting 992 yards last year.

Deebo Samuel DK Metcalf Games 59 65 Receptions 244 297 Receiving Yards 3,599 4,121 Receiving Touchdowns 18 31 Rushing Attempts 180 1 Rushing Yards 958 6 Rushing Touchdowns 17 0

Metcalf is also two years younger than Samuel, which could bump the price up from a fifth-round pick, but not to the stratosphere it was projected to be on Friday. The Seahawks also may not have a leg to stand on as several star receivers have been acquired for less in recent years including former Packers star DaVante Adams, who was traded to the New York Jets for a third-round pick this past offseason.

Stefon Diggs + 5th + 6th - 2nd

Jahan Dotson + 5th - 3rd + 7th + 7th — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 2, 2025

It’s possible the Seahawks will stand their ground and keep their top target heading into the offseason. But even if the Packers can’t acquire Metcalf, it should give them a reasonable price for any other receiver available on the trade market.

