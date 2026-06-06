4 Packers players expected to take major leap in 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2026 season relying on a number of unproven contributors to take an expected leap. This is typical of an organization that has often shied away from spending top-dollar contracts in free agency, preferring to focus their efforts on drafting and player development, and spending in free agency only when these efforts fail, or a position becomes far too glaring to ignore.

With this in mind, let's look at four players who stand out as pieces the Packers are betting on taking a major 2026 leap. Starting with a pass catcher whose debut season failed to live up to lofty expectations, but clearly has kept the trust of the front office.

1. Matthew Golden

The Packers lost both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in the 2026 offseason and appear content to head into the season with the current depth chart. This confidence is clearly built around an expectation of Golden becoming a star receiver and offering a level of production that establishes the pass catcher as a primary option moving forward. Golden's rookie year was underwhelming with 361 receiving yards and zero regular-season touchdowns.

Still, it seemed that much of this was due to a lack of chances at a crowded position. Green Bay has cleared the deck and is betting big on Golden's ability to take the leap. One that will determine the ceiling of an offense that has clear questions at the position that only Golden appears capable of answering.

2. Lukas Van Ness

Van Ness has watched his sack total drop each of the past two seasons, and somehow has found himself in line for a starting role in the 2026 season. If the Packers don't make any further additions, there are no clear options that will prevent Van Ness from starting in Week 1. With Micah Parsons expected to miss time to begin the year and Rashan Gary traded away, the Packers are betting on Van Ness finally living up to expectations and offering viable production to help the defense buy time until Parsons can return.

This is a dangerous gamble when you consider Van Ness has only offered 8.5 sacks through the first three seasons of his career. Still, Green Bay is putting the edge rusher in a role that hands him the chance to enjoy a breakout season and put together a year that will demand another contract.

3. Trey Smack

While the rookie kicker is obviously a new addition, the Packers wasted no time turning up the heat on the scorer. Days after drafting the Florida product, Green Bay parted ways with Brandon McManus and left the rookie with clear expectations heading into the 2026 season. While the pressure of a competition has been wiped away, there are still major questions that will need to be answered early in the season.

It is a major leap to take with NFL pressure being a level of heat that cannot be replicated or answered until Smack takes the field and proves that the moment isn't too big. After a frustrating year from McManus a season ago, fans can only hope Smack is the end of the team's kicking woes.

4. Jordan Morgan

Green Bay made it clear when the franchise added Morgan that there were expectations of the tackle being a building block moving forward. This moment has arrived with the blocker now protecting Jordan Love's blindside and facing expectations of being an answer for a line that dealt with injuries and frustrations at the end of the 2025 season.

For Morgan, the question is simply whether or not he is ready to play at a high enough level that fans don't question the decision to let Rasheed Walker move on in free agency. A defining decision that will have fans keeping a close eye on Morgan throughout the summer and heading into the season.