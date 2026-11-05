Packers' chances of trading for Josh Sweat may have gotten a big boost

The Green Bay Packers' defense has responded better than anticipated under Jonathan Gannon's tutelage. The new defensive coordinator has taken what Jeff Hafley did to the next level, giving the secondary more freedom and bringing the heat in the trenches.

However, that doesn't mean that unit can't be improved. Micah Parsons' imminent return looms large, but this is the NFC North we're talking about, and there's no such thing as having too many pieces on defense against these teams.

That's why, now that NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that Josh Sweat is open to a trade, it's hard to think of a more logical trade partner for the Arizona Cardinals star. Adding him might be overkill, but he'd give the team a big boost.

The Green Bay Packers should be all over Josh Sweat

This isn't the first time Sweat has been linked to a move to Lambeau Field. He joined the Cardinals to reunite with Gannon, his defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, so they clearly have a close bond and strong relationship.

There was plenty of buzz about his absence from offseason workouts, though the Cardinals shot down all concerns right away. Fast forward to today, and he may not want to spend the final years of his prime playing for a losing team.

Sweat has been the lone bright spot in Mike LaFleur's defense this season. Over eight games (all starts), he's amassed 22 total tackles (13 solo), four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and 3.0 sacks. He also has 15 total pressures and has been a force against the run.

On top of his familiarity with Gannon's defensive system, Sweat is a versatile player who can adapt to multiple schemes. He can play in a 4-3 as a classic defensive end or switch to playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 set.

Of course, the fact that the Cardinals will expect a steep return for his services, plus Parsons' eventual return, might deter the Packers from making this move. But again, you can't have too many stoppers against the Chicago Bears' and Detroit Lions' offenses, and he can probably take Karl Brooks' place as a major upgrade.

The Packers should be active in the trade market for more help at running back and to bolster the offensive line and wide receiver corps. That said, adding Sweat might also elevate their defense from 'very good' to 'the besst in the game.'