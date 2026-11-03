Lukas Van Ness doing just enough to leave the Packers with a difficult choice

The Green Bay Packers now have a clear timeline when it comes to the expected return of pass rusher Micah Parsons. The current sack leader Lukas Van Ness has 4.5 on the season as defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has leaned on a level of consistent creativity to get to the quarterback. WIth this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that the future of Van Ness is unclear based on the inconsistency of his first three years in comparison to the obvious 2026 leap.

Van Ness has already set a new career high in sacks, with his rookie season offering 4.0 and giving a hint of the consistent impact the edge rusher could have. Adding to the difficult decision waiting for the Packers in the 2026 season is the fact Van Ness ranks top-ten at the position in pressures this season generating 28 thus far.

Everything about the season of Van Ness is a career best making it impossible to know the right decision moving forward. Luckily, the Packers have exercised next year's player option giving the franchise time to debate whether a trade or an extension is the right move. Waiting another season and risking Van Ness putting together two great seasons would skyrocket the price. This makes it clear that Green Bay needs to make a decision at the end of the 2026 season.

Van Ness is checking all the boxes fans wanted to see and is yet to benefit from having Parsons in hte starting lineup. Even on the opposite side of the defensive line life is far easier when you have the level of attention that Parsons is going to demand.

Packers Have Difficult Upcoming Decision on Breakout Pass Rusher Lukas Van Ness

Evidence of this was clear last season when current Dallas Cowboy and former Packer Rashan Gary got off to a red hot start based on playing alongside Parsons. The moment the star was injured and left the lineup it became undeniably clear Gary's production was very much based on having Parsons in the lineup and demanding so much attention.

With this in mind, it isn't off the table to believe the Packers could find another level from Van Ness in in the final two months of the season. Parsons is expected to return Thanksgiving week giving Green Bay a chance to get hot at the perfect moment.

For Van Ness, it is an elite season that has put the Packers into an impossible situation. Having one year of control remaining while the defender is enjoying a career year does offer a bit of leverage and allows the franchise a chance to either take advantage of trade away the pass rusher or to perhaps agree to a reasonable extension with Van Ness offering a discount for future stability.

Regardless of the answer the Packers reach, there is no question that Green Bay is happy to finally have Van Ness on the field consistently and living up to expectations.