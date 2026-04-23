Packers Can't Let Under-the-Radar Prospect Get Away from Them in Draft

The Green Bay Packers do not have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, but that does not mean there aren't plenty of opportunities ahead of them in the later rounds. While general manager Brian Gutekunst has made it clear that Green Bay is not finished making moves to improve a struggling cornerback room, the offensive line is an area that could use some upgrades as well.

Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II may not be at the top of Green Bay's position rankings, but he is someone who could be a legitimately good pick and a potential steal in the fourth round or later. He is listed at No. 112 on the NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus board and the Packers have pick No. 120 in the fourth round, so it is certainly possible that he is still available when that selection arrives.

Brian Parker II Could Be a Steal for Packers in Draft

One of Parker's biggest strengths is his ability to play multiple positions. Additionally, as the Bengals & Brews X account points out, Parker had "10 pressures and zero sacks during the 2024 season, has the grip strength to latch and control opposing defenders, has played over 2,300 career snaps, is an high effort blocker with good anchor strength in pass protection and has an impressive leg drive."

Parker allowed 20 pressures and three sacks last season and has not played on the interior - a position Green Bay will likely utilize him at - aside from Shrine Bowl week. Also, according to his NFL.com draft profile, the 6-foot-5, 309-pound Parker is projected to eventually become an average starter in the NFL. His flexibility on the OL is a huge pro, but below-average length and athleticism are some of the concerns and why he is not high on the draft boards.

With that said, you cannot deny his fit on a roster that could use some additional depth on the OL. The Packers took a huge gamble by signing Sean Rhyan to a three-year, $33 million extension and have moved him over to center to replace Elgton Jenkins, who was released and eventually signed by the Cleveland Browns.

Then there's left guard Aaron Banks, who is already on thin ice entering the draft after allowing 29 pressures and two sacks on 460 pass-blocking snaps last season, in addition to dealing with ankle, groin and neck injuries. When you throw in the question marks surrounding him on the OL as well, it is easy to see why a player of Parker's caliber could be worth picking up in the later rounds.

Left tackle Jordan Morgan is still unproven despite being a former first-round pick, while Anthony Belton struggled in his rookie season after taking over the starting duties at right guard. Zach Tom, on the other hand, has been one of the league's most promising right tackles, but he approaches the 2026 season with some concerns after suffering a partially torn patellar tendon.

Of all the OL backups that Green Bay currently has on its roster, only Jacob Monk has some real experience at center. With Parker's ability to play multiple positions, including center, the Packers should strongly consider what he could bring to the team.

Parker is likely getting overlooked because of his length, but he is definitely worth taking a chance on. If he still on the board when the fourth round begins, or if Green Bay sees him as someone that may not be around at that time, it would be wise to give him a chance and see if the former Blue Devil can provide some much-needed depth on the OL.

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