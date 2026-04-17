Packers' Aaron Banks Dilemma Could be Solved with No. 52 Pick in NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a first-round pick in next week’s NFL Draft, but it hasn’t stopped speculation on what could happen when they’re on the clock with the 52nd overall pick. The Packers have several needs to fill after a free agent period that saw more departures than arrivals, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could spend most of his attention on the offensive line and, more specifically, the future of Aaron Banks.

Banks was a high-priced free agent signing that didn’t live up to expectations in Green Bay. While he outlasted Elgton Jenkins, who was released and signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, and didn’t have meaningful competition added during free agency, he also has been on thin ice as he prepares for the 2026 campaign.

With a $12 million cap hit, it appears that the Packers are stuck with Banks until his contract runs out after the 2028 season. But the Packers could use the draft to solve the problem by selecting Iowa’s Gennings Dunker with their first pick in the draft.

Gennings Dunker Could Be Answer to Packers’ Aaron Banks Concerns

Dunker is already a favorite among the draft community, and his postgame meal, which features plenty of Culver’s, would make him an immediate star in Green Bay. Butter burgers aside, the Iowa product is a strong offensive line prospect in this year’s draft and could provide insurance along the offensive line.

The Packers’ offensive line appears settled going into the draft, but it has major question marks. Jordan Morgan has the left tackle spot locked in, but is an unproven commodity despite being a former first-round pick. Anthony Belton took over the starting spot at right guard but posted a 48.2 overall grade on 558 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Zach Tom is one of the best right tackles in the NFL, but he is coming off a partially torn patellar tendon. The biggest question could be behind Banks at left guard.

Banks posted a 55.6 overall grade on 817 offensive snaps and allowed 29 pressures and two sacks on 460 pass-blocking snaps. Ankle, groin, and neck injuries also played a role in his performance, but it’s not what the Packers were expecting for a player who will count $12 million against the cap this season and $25.4 million next season.

The Packers don’t need to replace Banks this offseason. But their drafts have been structured to address needs before they pop up. If Banks struggles again, the Packers may look to move on next offseason and save $15 million against the cap as part of a cut after June 1, per Over The Cap. But it also would benefit them to provide depth if that scenario pops up, which opens the door for Dunker.

A three-year starter with the Hawkeyes, Dunker’s best year came in 2024 when he posted a 90.2 overall grade on 588 snaps per PFF. But he also made his mark in pass protection, allowing a 4.2% pressure rate and nine sacks on 873 pass-blocking snaps over the past three seasons.

Although he played exclusively at right tackle during that span, he had 180 total snaps at guard during the 2022 season, and it could lead to a similar plan with Belton, who converted from right tackle after being taken in the second round of last year’s draft.

With Dunker also willing to play center, he could also serve as insurance for Sean Rhyan, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension to become the Packers’ starting center this offseason. But it would be more of a move that impacts Banks as he looks to bring everything together.

If Dunker comes aboard and Banks struggles for the second straight year, it could lead to a scenario where he becomes the Packers’ guard of the future and could help solidify the offensive line even as Green Bay doesn’t have the benefit of a first-round pick.

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