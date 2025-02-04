Packers Make Big Coaching Move on Tuesday to Address Recent Losses
By Chris Schad
The Green Bay Packers are just in the beginning stages of the offseason. But they’ve already had plenty of activity due to multiple departures on their defensive coaching staff.
Jeff Hafley remains on the coaching staff and will enter his second year as the defensive coordinator. But the Packers lost linebackers coach Anthony Campanile after he agreed to become the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator last week. Meanwhile, secondary coach Anthony Perkins has opted to follow Campanile to Duval.
Campanile’s loss was a big deal as he was instrumental in the development of breakout rookie Edgerrin Cooper. But the Packers found his replacement on Tuesday and turned within the organization to help fill the void.
Packers Promote Sean Duggan To Linebackers Coach Under Jeff Hafley
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers have promoted defensive assistant Sean Duggan to the team’s new linebacker coach. Duggan joined Green Bay’s staff last season and previously coached linebackers and was the co-defensive coordinator under Hafley during his time at Boston College.
Duggan also has experience coaching linebackers throughout his coaching career, which began as a graduate assistant at BC before holding the same position at Hawaii (2016-17) and UMass (2018).
The good news is that Duggan will have plenty to work with in Green Bay. Cooper improved as the season went along, finishing with 87 total tackles with 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception while the Packers also have Kingsley Enagbare and Quay Walker from the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Packers defense also had a strong first year under Hafley, ranking fifth in total defense and sixth in scoring defense last season.
The promotion of Duggan should help the Packers continue their success and with $42.1 million in cap space – and some potential cuts to create more room – Green Bay could add another key piece as they did by signing safety Xavier McKinney last offseason.