3 Necessary Packers Cap Casualty Cuts This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers are finally in a much healthier salary cap situation than they’ve been in recent years.
According to Spotrac, they enter the 2025 offseason with a projected $44.6 million in offseason cap space, ranking 13th in the NFL. That’s a solid number, but it disappears quickly once the necessary expenses are factored in—signing their draft class, extending core players, and leaving flexibility for practice squad contracts and in-season moves.
And that’s before even considering going big in free agency or pulling off a major trade. If the Packers want to push for a Super Bowl, they need cap flexibilityThey have a handful of ways to create more space, but the cleanest option is moving on from veterans who no longer fit into the long-term vision.
Here are three players the Packers may have to cut this offseason to create the financial breathing room they need.
1. Jaire Alexander, CB
No move would create bigger headlines than moving on from Jaire Alexander.
This is the biggest lever the Packers can pull. They could restructure his contract, saving nearly $10 million this season, but that would also push money into the future and delay the inevitable.
Cutting him outright would save $6.8 million immediately while clearing his contract from the books after 2025.
Alexander is an elite player when he’s available, but that’s been the issue—he hasn’t been available. He has played seven or fewer games in three of the last four seasons. The Packers’ defense is undeniably better when he’s on the field, but they simply can’t afford a $25.5 million cap hit in 2025 for a player who spends more time on the sideline than in the lineup.
Green Bay will likely overhaul the cornerback room this offseason. A first-round draft pick, a free-agent signing, or both could be on the way. Moving on from Alexander gives them the cap flexibility to reinvest in a younger, more reliable option at a position that desperately needs stability.