Packers Coach Essential to Rookie's Success Now a Threat to Leave
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers seemingly struck gold with second-round rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who seized a starting job and now looks like a foundational piece on defense.
Part of his success can be attributed to talented linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator Anthony Campanile, who worked closely with Cooper. Unfortunately, 2024 may prove to be Campanile's only season with the organization.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they interviewed the 42-year-old coach for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Cooper can remain successful under Jeff Hafley even if Campanile leaves, but it'd still be better for his long-term growth to keep a level of continuity.
Packers LB Coach Anthony Campanile Interviews for Jaguars DC Job
Cooper finished his rookie campaign with 87 tackles, four deflected passes, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, fumble recovery, and interception each. He graded as the 10th-best linebacker out of 189 qualified players at Pro Football Focus, quickly emerging as one of the better defensive players in the NFC.
The Packers have an incredibly bright future and promising young players like Cooper are a large reason why. Head coach Matt LaFleur has done an excellent job building out his staff so if Campanile does leave, LaFleur will likely make a strong hire that fans can be excited about.
Nonetheless, there's no denying the role Campanile played in Green Bay's defensive resurgence this year. He'd previously spent 2020-2023 with the Miami Dolphins, working his way up through the college ranks after starting as a high school positional coach in New Jersey. Now, he's potentially on the doorstep of a rapid ascension to defensive coordinator and if he's offered the job, it'd make sense to take advantage of the opportunity.
Whether Campanile stays or goes, Cooper's success represents a massive win for general manager Brian Gutekunst in the draft. The Packers are equipped with eight selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and if they can find more hidden gems like Cooper, Green Bay should compete for an NFC North title next season.
In the meantime, all eyes are on the various coaching changes as fans wait for the dust to settle to see who will be on the staff moving forward.