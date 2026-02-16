Packers' Best Chance to Dump Adam Stenavich Just Passed Them By

The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of changes to their coaching staff in recent weeks. But the move most fans wanted to see was Adam Stenavich's departure.

With Matt LaFleur staying on as head coach, Stenavich had become the figurehead for an offense that didn’t live up to expectations in 2025. Since he does not have play-calling responsibilities and a whopping 21 teams changed offensive coordinators this year, there seemed to be ample opportunities for the Packers to say goodbye, allowing Stenavich to go somewhere else.

But the opportunities filled up quickly, and the last one went off the board when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury as their new offensive coordinator. With that, Stenavich will stay in Green Bay in 2026, and the Packers may have missed their best chance to move on.

Seahawks Snub Keeps Adam Stenavich with Packers in 2026

Stenavich had plenty of opportunities this offseason and even interviewed with the Tennessee Titans before they hired Brian Daboll. But if there was one place where Stenavich could have been considered the frontrunner, it was in Seattle. The 42-year-old interviewed twice for the Seahawks' OC job when it was available last offseason following the departure of Ryan Grubb, but Mike Macdonald ultimately chose Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory, which led to Kubiak officially accepting the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders last week. That move opened the OC job in Seattle for the second straight offseason, and The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn added that Stenavich was “a potential fit” due to “his shared background” with Kubiak as both worked for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. But Hirschhorn added that Stenavich didn't interview for the job this time around, providing a contrast to what happened last offseason.

Stenavich was a prime offensive coordinator candidate; in addition to his two interviews with the Seahawks, the Packers' OC also interviewed with the Houston Texans. He also interviewed for the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears before returning to Green Bay.

The 2025 campaign was a tough one for Stenavich, even as LaFleur called the plays. A torn ACL for Tucker Kraft and injuries to Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, and Matthew Golden threw the group out of sorts, and the Packers went from ranking fifth in total offense and eighth in scoring in 2024 to 15th in total offense and 16th in scoring in 2025.

Last season's performance was more in line with Stenavich’s tenure in Green Bay, which began in 2022. While the Packers have ranked in the top-10 in both categories just once since he was promoted from offensive line coach, and fans have wanted a new voice, LaFleur has remained loyal to the point of letting quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion walk out the door to become offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Raiders also hiring Andrew Janocko as offensive coordinator over the weekend, it appears that Packers fans will be in for more of the same. That may have been the case since LaFleur controls the offense, but getting a new voice in the room has fallen on deaf ears and may be what pushes for internal improvement in Green Bay in 2026.

