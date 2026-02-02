Adam Stenavich Suddenly May Get His Wish to Leave Packers

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff has been put into a blender since the 2025 season ended, as several coaches have come and gone over the past couple of weeks. But one coach that has stuck around like a stubborn frozen strawberry is offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

Stenavich has become the most polarizing name on the Packers staff, and many wondered if his connection with the Tennessee Titans' OC position may have been the prelude to his departure. The job went to Brian Daboll, however, leaving Stenavich in green and gold. But Stenavich may have gotten another opportunity with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reporting over the weekend that the Las Vegas Raiders “are targeting” Klint Kubiak as their next head coach.

The Raiders can’t officially announce the move until after Sunday’s Super Bowl. But if the move becomes official, the Seahawks will need a new offensive coordinator. While Stenavich has been mentioned as an OC candidate in the past, Seattle makes the most sense as the opportunity that Stenavich has been looking for.

Adam Stenavich Could Get Second Chance with Seahawks

Stenavich has been with the Packers organization since Matt LaFleur was hired as head coach in 2019. While he began as an offensive line coach, he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022 when Nathaniel Hackett left to become head coach of the Denver Broncos. While Stenavich has held the title for the past four seasons, it hasn’t come with play-calling duties that could help him land a head coaching opportunity.

To Stenavich’s credit, it hasn’t been a lack of effort. The Houston Texans interviewed him for their offensive coordinator position, and Stenavich also interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coaching position before the 2025 season.

While those two jobs would have been a step forward, the Seahawks may have been the closest he’s come to landing a promotion. Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire noted that Stenavich was considered as a frontrunner for the job before Mike Macdonald went with Kubiak, and it would be odd if Macdonald didn’t at least request an interview with Stenavich this time around.

This would give the Packers and Stenavich what they could want in the end. Packers fans have wanted a new voice in the offensive room, and while quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion wound up in Philadelphia, Stenavich’s departure would at least allow LaFleur to make a change without firing Stenavich.

For Stenavich, he gets the opportunity to call plays and land in a good situation with quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and running back Zach Charbonnet at his disposal. There’s also a chance that Seattle could bring Kenneth Walker III back after Charbonnet tore his ACL during the run to the Super Bowl, and the Seahawks have a solid offensive line anchored by left tackle Charles Cross.

It also gives the Seahawks a familiar name to call on to begin the search to replace Kubiak and could lead Stenavich to Seattle.

