Packers' Blind Stenavich Faith Could Now Cost Them Sean Mannion

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has stuck by offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich despite the fan base's frustrations. Stenavich has been Green Bay’s OC for the last four seasons after starting his Packers’ tenure working with the offensive line and running game.

Unlike other offensive coordinators across the league, Stenavich doesn’t call plays. Those duties fall on LaFleur's shoulders, as does the blame when things do go as planned.

Stenavich was reportedly in the mix for the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator vacancy, which would’ve afforded him a chance to call plays. However, the Titans are hiring Brian Daboll as their next OC, likely signaling Stenavich’s return to Green Bay for 2026, much to Packers fans' dismay.

Stenavich’s return could push QB coach Sean Mannion out the door, who has emerged as a potential offensive coordinator candidate. On Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the Philadelphia Eagles will interview Mannion in person this week for their OC vacancy.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Eagles have already interviewed Mannion virtually, which just further signals Philadelphia’s level of interest in the Packers QB coach.

Packers Could Be in Jeopardy of Losing QBs Coach Sean Mannion

While it's good to see Mannion generate OC interest from another team in the league, it should put pressure on the Packers to possibly consider making a tough decision on Stenavich’s future with the organization.

At 43 years old, there’s not much else Stenavich can do in Green Bay, as they aren’t going to give him the playcalling duties. Given Stenavich’s experience in Green Bay, but his time with the San Francisco 49ers to start his NFL career, he could find another opportunity if the Packers were to let him go.

Meanwhile, Mannion is only 33 years old and clearly considered a rising coach in the league. If the Eagles are expressing interest in him, it's only a matter of time before other teams do too.

Mannion is still young in his coaching career, as the Packers hired him as an offensive assistant for the 2024 season. However, that won’t stop NFL teams from trying to poach him for either an OC role or, perhaps down the line, a HC job.

Therefore, the Packers have a simple fix to nip all that in the bud. Part ways with Stenavich and promote Mannion to offensive coordinator. This move would allow Green Bay to keep Mannion for now, while allowing LaFleur to keep playcalling duties.

Will LaFleur actually make that move or decide to run it back with Stenavich for another year? That’s a question that the Packers' head coach will have to answer, whether he likes it or not.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: