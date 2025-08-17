The Green Bay Packers have concluded training camp but their biggest concern with the regular season approaching is the health of their playmakers. Jordan Love gave Packer fans a scare when he underwent surgery on his thumb this week, yet more offensive players followed him into the athletic tent as they played their first two preseason games.

With the Packers running a skeleton crew at wide receiver, they can’t afford any more injuries at the skill positions on offense. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit again for an oft-injured player and it could leave Green Bay scrambling heading into their final preseason game.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says MarShawn Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's game:



"He's going to miss some time." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 17, 2025

Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd ‘Will Miss Some Time’ After Injury vs. Colts

According to Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that running back MarShawn Lloyd will “miss some time” after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The injury occurred on a 33-yard reception during Green Bay’s third series and added to the long list of injuries Lloyd has suffered since entering the NFL as a third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

According to Adam Levitan of Establish The Run, Lloyd battled through hip, hamstring and ankle injuries while battling appendicitis during this rookie season and the injuries continued when he suffered an adductor injury after a hit from Nate Hobbs during practice on July 28.

Lloyd had recovered from his latest ailment and made the start for the Packers as Josh Jacobs rested on Saturday. But despite toting the ball six times for 15 yards and adding the 33-yard catch on a wheel route. Eli Berkovits of The Packer Report also noted that Lloyd received a carry or target on 10 of his 11 snaps on Saturday, perhaps receiving a test from LaFleur to see what he could do.

While he has some upside, his durability is becoming a concern as Green Bay prepares for the season. The leading candidate to replace Lloyd is running back Emanuel Wilson, who ran five times for 33 yards and had a 32-yard reception against the Colts. But Green Bay may have to consider adding a third running back if Lloyd can’t recover ahead of the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

