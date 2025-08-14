Matt LaFleur Gives 1st Jordan Love Update After Surgery

Green Bay Packers fans have had early reason for concern with Jordan Love having to undergo a procedure on his thumb. It was a flashback to last season's excuse of injuries being the reason the quarterback didn't take the expected leap. The talent and coaching are all in place to believe that this franchise can make another deep January playoff run. However, this hope hinges squarely on the shoulders of Love.

With this in mind, Love getting hurt before the season even begins is a major concern. Malik Willis showed his ability last season, but remains an inferior option to the franchise quarterback. This isn't meant as a slight to the talented Green Bay backup, but a reality of the position the Packers are in. This team is capable of going as far as Love can take them.

Losing key practice and preseason reps due to this injury isn't the best start to the season. The Packers cannot afford a slow start to the season with the Lions, Commanders, Browns, Cowboys, and Bengals being the team's first five scheduled matchups. Only the Browns game is a clear win, with the remaining four having incredible offensive talent and high playoff expectations.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love post-surgery on his left thumb:



"Surgery went well, and he's in great spirits. He's here with us (at Packers-Colts joint practice). Now, it's just about putting in the work to get the thumb rehabbed." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 14, 2025

Packers HC Makes First Remarks on Jordan Love's Surprise Injury

Love starting the season with an injury is a major concern, even if the quarterback is expected to be ready for Week 1 action. The lost reps and time to build further chemistry with teammates cannot be overlooked. While it isn't panic time just yet, it must be noted what is happening and the possible consequences. However, Green Bay's head coach sounds hopeful about Love's potential return, offering the following quote when asked about the situation.

Thumb injuries can be tricky; predicting how quickly Love will be able to return to the best version of himself is anyone's guess. It leaves reason for a healthy level of anxiety until fans can see the franchise quarterback return to the field and play at a high level.

Love is the most important piece of whether or not this is a middling team or one that can establish itself alongside the Lions and Eagles as top NFC contenders. All the needed pieces are in place. Love simply must stay healthy enough to take the expected leap.

