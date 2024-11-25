Tua Tagovailoa Already Has Big Plans for Packers Matchup on Thanksgiving
The Green Bay Packers have an 8-3 record and won two straight games. In Week 12, the Packers blew out the San Francisco 49ers 38-10.
Green Bay will look to continue their hot streak on Thanksgiving Day as they host the Miami Dolphins. They are also hot-rolling into this game, winners of three straight games. Miami owns a 5-6 record and is fighting to make a playoff push in the AFC.
This matchup will be crucial for them and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has big plans for the Dolphins. Something that will certainly catch the attention of the Packers.
Packers News: Tua Tagovailoa is Looking to Change the Narrative Against Green Bay
Tagovailoa was asked about playing the Packers on Thursday night, where the forecast is expected to be in the low 20s. He responded with an answer that gave Green Bay some bulletin board material.
He said, "I'm excited to kill narratives. Let's go. Bring it on."
The Alabama product has been labeled as a player who can't win in cold-weather games. In his career, he has gone 0-7 in games where the temperature is below 40 degrees. He is also 6-7 in his career primetime games. Traveling over to the frozen tundra won't be an easy task either.
The Packers are a physical team on both sides of the ball and look to wear their opponents out. Tagovailoa is 0-1 in his career against the Packers, falling to them in 2022, where he went 16-of-25 for 310 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Green Bay seeks to begin its four-game slate of primetime games with a win and will have a golden opportunity on Thanksgiving night.
More Packers news and rumors: