Josh Jacobs Gives Big Health Update After Carrying Packers to Week 12 Win
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers received a monster performance from star running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday in their 38-10 blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers. Jacobs carried Green Bay’s offense, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
The last time Jacobs scored three rushing touchdowns in a game was in Week 7 of the 2022 season against the Houston Texans when he was still with the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran running back also had 143 yards on 20 carries.
As for this season with the Packers, it was only the third time Jacobs ran for 100-plus yards and carried the ball 25-plus times.
According to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY, Jacobs said after the game that he told the Packers offensive line he only had one play before scoring his last touchdown because he was about to leave the field.
The star running back was asked by reporters what was cramping and Jacobs responded with, “Everything.” Wood asked if Jacobs was ready to take 26 carries in four days against the Miami Dolphins.
The veteran running back said, “If needed be. If need be, I’m going to figure it out.” Given that Jacobs has only gone over the 20-25 carry threshold three times this season, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Packers mix in Emanuel Wilson/Chris Brooks more on Thanksgiving night.
Wilson had nine carries for 41 yards, while Brooks added four for 11 yards in the blowout win on Sunday.
The Packers haven’t had to play on a short week yet this season as all their games have been on Sunday, except the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was on a Friday.
But one thing to remember is that when Jacobs carried the ball 32 and 25 times this season, he followed up with only 14 and 13 carries respectively, in the next game. That said, we’ll see what the Packers can do against a Dolphins’ run defense that only allows 106.9 yards per game.
