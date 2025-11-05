Packers Have Advantage Over Vikings as They Both Pursue Asante Samuel

The Green Bay Packers didn’t pull off a big move at Tuesday’s trade deadline, but it doesn’t mean they are content with what they have going into the second half of the season. With concerns throughout the roster, the Packers must keep an eye out for opportunities to improve the team in the coming weeks in hopes of staying atop the NFC amid their push to the playoffs.

One of those opportunities surfaced on Tuesday morning when a report by The Athletic’s Matthew Schneidman hinted the Packers are interested in free agent cornerback Asante Samuel. Their interest in Samuel was met with competition on Wednesday, as NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Samuel is visiting the Carolina Panthers first, but also has visits scheduled with Green Bay and the Minnesota Vikings.

Going head-to-head with a division rival for a free agent will give anyone anxiety – especially with the Packers facing questions about their secondary going into the second half. There are enough reasons for Green Bay fans to breathe a sigh of relief, though, as they have an advantage over the Vikings.

Packers Hold Edge Over Vikings in Push to Sign Asante Samuel Jr.

At this point of the year, any prized free agent available is looking for a chance to win. While Samuel was on the market as he recovered from shoulder and neck injuries this offseason, he gained the benefit of seeing how the landscape of the league panned out and making the best choice.

This makes the Packers a frontrunner for anyone looking for a new team. Armed with the best record in the NFC with a mark of 5-2-1, Samuel would be dropped right into a playoff chase on a team that has had questions at cornerback. Nate Hobbs has turned out to be a disappointing free agent signing, while Keisean Nixon hasn’t played to the level of a top cornerback, opening the door for Carrington Valentine to receive more playing time.

Despite those names already being in the building, Samuel could provide some added depth needed for the playoff push. While he has a history of being burned by a big play with 14 touchdowns allowed on 259 career targets, he can still make plays of his own, as shown by his nine career interceptions and 30 pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus.

Being wanted by a contending team that has playing time available upon his arrival should be enough to convince Samuel to sign with Green Bay. It also gives the Packers an advantage over the Vikings.

The Vikings also need help at CB as Byron Murphy Jr. has regressed, and they have zero depth behind Isaiah Rodgers Jr. However, they are also currently in last place with a 4-4 record. While the Vikings could get into the playoff race with a few victories, that’s not a given with unproven quarterback J.J. McCarthy leading the way.

Jordan Love could be the wild card here as a more established quarterback who is already on the fast track to the playoffs. Even if the Vikings rattle off a few wins with McCarthy, they’ll need some help to get to the postseason, with an 87% chance to make the playoffs compared to Minnesota’s 20% chance, according to The Athletic’s playoff simulator.

This all becomes moot if the Panthers can convince Samuel to sign later on Tuesday. But if the veteran corner has to decide between two NFC North rivals, Green Bay has a clear advantage.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: