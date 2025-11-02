Packers Have to Address Keisean Nixon Problem They've Been Ignoring After Week 9

With the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers need to decide what will push them over the top. The Packers made the blockbuster trade to bring star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay in August, but Tuesday's deadline presents another chance to address the needs that still exist on this roster.

One of the areas the Packers should address is the top cornerback spot. Green Bay created the void when they released cornerback Jaire Alexander in June, and while Keisean Nixon has stepped into the role, his performance has necessitated the need to make a trade — something the Packers can fix either through trade or free agency.

Keisean Nixon's Penalty Problems Raising Questions About Packers’ CB1 Spot

According to Pro Football Focus, Nixon had a solid game on Sunday, allowing one catch for one yard on two targets. But he also had one of the biggest gaffes in the game, committing a holding penalty on Carolina Panthers wideout Xavier Legette on a 3rd and goal that extended a Panthers drive in the third quarter. The penalty allowed running back Rico Dowdle to score a touchdown on the next play and while the Packers came back to tie it, it was a crucial moment that exposed Nixon as the team’s top corner.

Nixon’s coverage stats have been solid this season per PFF, allowing 25 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns with eight pass breakups on 44 targets. While those numbers are good, his nine penalties (two declined) are not CB1 quality, and other teams have started to notice his mistakes since Green Bay came back from the bye week.

In the past three games before Sunday’s loss to the Packers, Nixon had been targeted 19 times. While Nixon had held opponents to a 63.1% completion rate in those contests, he was beaten for 134 yards and three touchdowns. The penalties were another big factor as Nixon had been called for six flags during that stretch. The flags alone have made Nixon’s performance a roller coaster, and they should have them consider upgrades.

Packers Could Look to Big Move to Ease Keisean Nixon’s CB1 Burden

The free agent market is the easiest way to make an upgrade, as Stephon Gilmore still hasn’t found a team. While he turned 35 in September, he was effective with the Minnesota Vikings last season, posting a 62.2 overall grade and allowing 58 catches for 581 yards and five touchdowns with an interception and nine pass breakups with five penalties on 87 targets.

Other targets could include veteran James Bradberry, or the Packers could take a high-upside swing on Asante Samuel Jr., assuming he can get cleared as he recovers from a neck injury.

The other option is to head to the trade market, but it has already been depleted with Alexander, Michael Carter II, and Roger McCreary finding new homes last week. Still, a player like Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks could help the Packers’ depth and overtake Nixon for the top cornerback role.

None of this is to assume that Nixon should be benched. But the Packers probably can’t win a championship with him as their top corner. While Nixon will look to prove his doubters wrong, the front office needs to make an unbiased decision and add another corner that can take some stuff off his plate.

