Packer Who Just Left Returns to Help Out Green Bay Community

The Green Bay Packers' connection to their fan base is unlike any other relationship in the NFL. This team has been a staple of this community for decades and isn't changing anytime soon.

With that being the case, it isn't as surprising to see a former player return to Green Bay to give back to the community that gave him so much during his tenure with the franchise. That is exactly what former Packers draft pick, and current Philadelphia Eagles running back, AJ Dillon did this past week as his foundation provided backpacks and food to well over 1,000 students.

The responses to Dillon's message about what his foundation was able to provide to the community were overwhelmingly positive, with many stating the former Packer is always welcome back to Wisconsin.

When you look at what the Dillon Family Foundation has been able to do since its inception in July of 2024 to help Wisconsin families combat food insecurity, it is no wonder that fans inside the state are so fond of him and his wife, Gabrielle. So far, Dillion's foundation has raised over $45,000, which was donated to organizations and to spearhead initiatives. Their work has also impacted over 2,500 youths and families within the state.

These efforts go far beyond the great things Dillon accomplished on the football field during his tenure in Green Bay. Packers fans value the time, effort, and money that Dillon has provided to help families. As popular a game as football is, some things are much more important than any touchdown or broken tackle. Dillon and his family display that mindset with their words and actions.

While Green Bay fans won't love seeing Dillon suit up in a different team's uniform, especially the Eagles, one would think that he will receive nothing but praise when the Packers host Philadelphia at Lambeau Field later this year.

