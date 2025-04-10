Packers' Josh Jacobs Making Classy Move to Help Community

It’s been just over one year since Josh Jacobs joined the Green Bay Packers, but he’s already made an immediate impact.

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers during last year’s free agency period. He rewarded the team with a monster season, racking up a career-high 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns to help lead Green Bay to an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance.

While Jacobs has taken it upon himself to recruit other players to join him in Green Bay, he also is stretching his reach into the community, which led to an exciting announcement this week.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs Hosting Youth Camp at Titletown

Jacobs announced this week that he will be bringing his annual youth football camp to Green Bay. The camp, titled the 2025 Josh Jacobs Youth Football Camp, is a non-contact, skills teaching camp open to ages 7-14 that will take place at Titletown, located adjacent to Lambeau Field in downtown Green Bay.

The camp costs $265 and features on-field instruction and interaction with Jacobs and “other top-notch camp instructors and possibly some special guests.” The camp also includes a limited edition Josh Jacobs camp t-shirt, a camp team photo with Jacobs (with a free download) and take-home items from event sponsors.

It also comes with an Elite Player Experience for an extra $159 where campers get to meet with Jacobs before the camp and partake in a Q&A. It also includes an individual photo with Jacobs and the camper can bring one item for Jacobs to sign.

Jacobs hosted the first iteration of the camp in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla. last July and this year’s camp will take place on Thursday, May 29. While the deadline to register is the date of the event, the camp is limited to 240 participants with the Elite Player Experience limited to 75 registered participants.

It’s a way for Jacobs to give back to his new community and further entrench himself as he enters his second year with the Packers.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: