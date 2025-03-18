A.J. Dillon Sends Message to Packers Fans as He Leaves GB

The Green Bay Packers saw A.J. Dillon leave town this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers made him a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and provided them with a bruising tailback in the backfield.

With Dillon officially heading to Philly, he penned a goodbye message to the Packers fanbase on his Instagram account.

Dillon wrote, "Wisconsin became so much more than just the place I played football — it became home. It's where I grew up, started my family and made memories I'll cherish forever. It was an honor to wear the 'G' and represent such a special organization. I'm grateful for the relationships built, the lessons learned and the unwavering support from Packers fans everywhere. You embraced me and my family from day one, and we are forever thankful."

A.J. Dillon Says Goodbye to Green Bay

Outside of playing football in Green Bay, a lot of positive changes happened in Dillon's life. He met his wife, Gabrielle, in 2020 while working out at Synergy Sports Performance. The two were married in 2022 in Door County before welcoming their son Trey on May 2, 2023. Luckily for A.J., that's his birthday as well.

During his time in Green Bay, Dillon wrote his first children's book, "Quadzilla Finds His Footing," in 2023. Meanwhile, last year, A.J. and Gabrielle started a nonprofit organization called the Dillon Family Foundation. Their mission was to uplift families and fight hunger. Dillon added that this foundation will continue to work with families in Wisconsin.

On the football field, Dillon has suited up in 60 games for the Packers. He compiled 2,428 rushing yards, 763 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns. The Boston College product provided the Packers with a quality backup RB but now he'll be tasked with being the RB2 behind Saquon Barkley.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: