Packer Desperate to Prove Himself Dominating Recent 1st-Round Pick at Camp

The Green Bay Packers have entered week two of training camp, and pads have been on for the last couple of days. These next few weeks will see several players stand out while others get off to a slow start.

Rookie defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse is a young defender who is pushing for a roster spot. Meanwhile, Lukas Van Ness had a dominant practice on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Van Ness beat Jordan Morgan at LT twice. One win came with an inside move, and the other was around the corner. Demovsky added that Van Ness was 3-0 in that drill at that point in practice.

Lukas Van Ness with another strong showing in 1 on 1s. Beat Jordan Morgan at LT twice — once with an inside move and once around the edge. LVN 3-0 so far in the drill. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 29, 2025

Lukas Van Ness Had a Great Tuesday Practice

This is something that has been consistent for Van Ness over the last week. Several beat reporters have called out Van Ness for being disruptive and standing out, and this is the latest report of that.

Green Bay wants more from its 24-year-old as he enters his third year in the NFL. Through the first two seasons, Van Ness has not been able to consistently generate havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Since they used the 13th overall pick on him during the 2023 NFL Draft, they want him to be a game-wrecker off the edge.

While Van Ness beat Morgan twice, it wasn't the best two reps for the second-year linemen. He missed 11 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. With all the missed time last year, these reps are valuable for Morgan.

Van Ness getting the best of Morgan on Tuesday is how the flow of the training camp goes. The Arizona product could very well bounce back and have a great day of practice tomorrow. Nonetheless, this is what practice is for. Getting each other better and that's what happened here.

Van Ness is coming off 33 total tackles and three sacks last season. According to PFF, he had a 53.8 overall grade (162nd among 211 graded edge defenders), 65.5 pass rush grade (74th among 211 graded edge defenders), and a 45.2 run defense grade (193rd among 211 graded edge defenders). Those numbers aren't nearly good enough and this is a step in the right direction.

Green Bay's first preseason game will come on Aug. 9 against the New York Jets. This will be the first chance to play a game against another team and allow players to continue their positive trajectories. And hopefully that's how things pan out for Van Ness.

