Packers Early-Round Pick Off to a Slow Start at Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers have gone all-in on surrounding Jordan Love with weapons. Over the last few drafts, they’ve been stockpiling talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

The tight end room has seen a total facelift. Back in 2022, it featured Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis. Fast-forward to now, and not a single one of those guys is still around.

Green Bay wasted no time hitting reset. In 2023, they used two Day 2 picks to revamp the position—snagging Luke Musgrave 42nd overall in the second round and Tucker Kraft 78th in the third.

Kraft’s the one who’s really broken out. After a slow start as a rookie, he turned it on last season, racking up 50 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s locked in as TE1 and looks like he’s just getting warmed up.

But remember—Musgrave was supposed to be that guy. He was taken a full round earlier for a reason.

As a rookie, Musgrave flashed some serious upside. He started nine games, caught 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown, and looked like a future star with his size (6-foot-6 and 253 lbs) and speed (4.61-second in the 40-yard dash).

But last year didn’t go his way. He got banged up early, missed most of the season with an ankle injury that needed surgery, and barely saw the field when he came back late in the year. He played in just seven games and hauled in two passes for 23 yards in the final three weeks.

The hope was that a full offseason to heal up would bring him back better than ever. So far that hasn't been happening.

Kraft keeps making noise in camp, while Musgrave’s been MIA. At best, he’s holding on as TE2, but that might not last long.

On Monday—the first padded practice of camp—John Fitzpatrick got some second-team reps ahead of Musgrave. That’s not a great look for a guy drafted to be the future of the position.

There’s still time for Musgrave to flip the script, but right now, he’s just kinda there. No big plays, no buzz. He’s clearly got the physical tools, but he needs to show the coaching staff—and everyone else—why he was a top-50 pick.

He’ll make the roster. But unless he steps it up soon, he could find himself slipping further down the depth chart.

