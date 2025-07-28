Packers UDFA Already Making Veteran Disposable During Training Camp

One of the more exciting developments early in Green Bay Packers camp has been the emergence of surprise defensive pieces. For a talented young group, this only furthers the expectation that the franchise can take a meaningful step forward in the 2025 season. While much of this hinges on Jordan Love, having defenders continue to emerge can only help. Defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse can be counted among Green Bay's surprise contributors. Stackhouse is very quickly making a case to make the final roster.

Fans are taking notice of the size the former Georgia Bulldog brings to an already exciting group. Add in the improving results, and there is reason to expect the rookie to make the final roster. However, it is important to note that we remain weeks away from the regular season, and much can change in this time. Stackhouse is going to be judged not only on what he accomplishes in camp, but in preseason reps as well.

Nazir Stackhouse Pushing Veteran Defender Off Packers Roster

If this level of performance continues, it seems that Colby Wooden would be most in danger along the defensive line. Wooden doesn't have the promising results of the remaining fringe roster options at the position. The 2023 4th round pick is still on a cheap contract, but doesn't offer the possible upside of Stackhouse. The former Georgia lineman has experience in one of the most respected programs in the league.

Georgia has a long history of developing great defenders, something the Philadelphia Eagles exploited to help with Philly's 2024 Super Bowl run. While Stackhouse isn't Jalen Carter or a top prospect, there is the potential ceiling of being a rotational option. This should be enough to take the final roster spot and push Wooden into free agency. Still, there is a chance both players make the roster, with the Packers' depth chart only offering six inside options.

It is very possible the team opts to keep all of its current pieces and allows the regular season to sort out the answer. Regardless, Stackhouse is an exciting piece that demands a close eye throughout the rest of camp and into the preseason.

