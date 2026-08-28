One year later, the Packers' blockbuster deal for Micah Parsons is still worth it

There's something about having one of the Top 10 players in the entire NFL that makes a team feel completely different — even if you had to give up a lot to get him, or if he tore an ACL in the process. That's the harsh but meaningful lesson the Green Bay Packers have learned over the course of the past year, and even with the benefit of hindsight, it's hard to believe there's any regret in the deal.

On August 28, 2025, the Packers sent a package including DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys for Parsons, who signed a four-year, $186 million extension with Green Bay after the deal was completed. The Cowboys made a handful of subsequent deals over the next year that would land them former Jets DT Quinnen Williams and OLB Malachi Lawrence in the draft, which was good business on their part, but doesn't escape the truth that they traded a generational talent.

I can understand anyone who feels like the Packers might've given up a lot to then tie up their cap sheet on a player who turned around and got injured. But we cannot get hung up in the details and lose sight of the fact that Micah Parsons is a talent unlike anything the Green Bay Packers have ever seen and has become the bedrock of a defense with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

So sure, there were setbacks in the process, but even with hindsight, the Packers came out winners.

Micah Parsons is just what the Green Bay Packers needed both on and off the field.

At just 27 years old, Micah Parsons is the type of leader you need in the trenches and during practice. Even without being able to participate in pre-season training camp, his presence is felt every single day. He shows up to work, he uplifts his teammates, he coaches them on how to be better, he holds them accountable, and he works tirelessly to make sure he's at 100% when he returns.

And when he did play, Parsons was magnificent, posting 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 27 quarterback hits, earning his third All-Pro selection and a third-place finish for Defensive Player of the Year despite playing only 14 games on the season. He is an undeniable force and athletic freak of nature who defies the odds on every play and completely reconfigures the game plan of opposing offenses.

Again, I can understand your hesitancy about how this first year went, but if the Packers had 99 more opportunities to make this trade, it's hard to envision any scenario where they don't make the deal 100/100 times. Because without him, it's hard to envision this team being the Super Bowl contender we currently view it as.