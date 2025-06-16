New Packers Addition Set to Rob Green Bay Blind This Season

The Green Bay Packers aren’t a team that dives into free agency often. An organization that prides itself on drafting and developing talent, it was a surprise when the Packers shelled out a pair of big free-agent contracts this offseason to guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Moves like this are what happens when a team finishes 11-6 but still finishes third in their division. The gap between the Packers and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles was also apparent in a Wild Card loss and was a starter’s pistol for a busy offseason.

But not all free agent deals pan out, and one new addition could be set to rob the Packers blind after coming over during the offseason.

New Packers Guard Aaron Banks Won’t Live up to the Free-Agent Hype

Banks served a purpose for the Packers as they looked to solidify an offensive line that ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus’s final rankings last season. The plan was to let Josh Myers walk in free agency and slide Elgton Jenkins from left guard to center to replace him, but the Packers put a ton of faith in Banks with a four-year, $77 million contract.

The size of the contract makes it appear that the Packers are getting a stud in the trenches. But his performance with the San Francisco 49ers comes up short. Banks played just five snaps in his rookie season before entering the starting lineup in 2022. He posted a 59.5 overall grade and allowed two sacks and 35 quarterback pressures on 580 pass-blocking snaps in his first year as a starter and 36 pressures on 565 snaps the following season.

While Banks had his best season with a 65.4 overall grade, 25 pressures, and a sack allowed in 447 pass-blocking snaps, it also came to an early end due to an MCL injury. This would also be more encouraging if Banks were a traditional second-contract player, but at age 28, he likely has achieved his final form as an average to above-average guard.

The price of free agents has increased as the NFL has dumped more money into its infrastructure. But Banks’s contract is more alarming when you consider the residual effect it’s had on the offensive line. Jenkins is currently using his position switch as a bargaining chip for a new contract and if Banks doesn’t hold up his end of the bargain, it could have a high-priced hole in the offensive line.

