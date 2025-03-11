Packers Sign Aaron Banks in Free Agency: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The Bad

Despite only playing four years in the NFL, Banks will turn 28 before the start of the 2025 regular season. That’s out of the norm for Gutekunst, who typically targets younger players in free agency with their best football still ahead of them.

There is some concern that Banks' 2024 campaign was the worst of his professional career. However, PFF actually graded it as his best, giving him a 65.4 overall grade. Still, that doesn't exactly inspire confidence, and it only ranked 74th among 135 qualified offensive guards.

The silver lining is that the Packers’ pro scouts have a strong track record. They consistently identify players who can make an impact, whether in free agency or even on the practice squad. They’ve earned the benefit of the doubt over the collective skepticism of internet scouts.

Still, there are some red flags. Even the metrics that show he's improving still indicate he’s a below-average starting guard in the NFL.

Injuries are another concern. His 2024 NFL season ended early due to an MCL injury. However, his medicals must've checked out, as the Packers are known to be conservative with injuries.

Green Bay handed him a four-year deal worth $77 million. As always, we’ll have to wait for the full contract details, as initial figures are often inflated by agents looking to boost their clients' market value.

Typically, the Packers structure contracts with minimal guaranteed money for non-quarterbacks, allowing them to take a pay-as-you-go approach.

Even so, $77 million is a hefty price tag for a player who, at this point, appears to be an average-at-best starting left guard in the NFL.