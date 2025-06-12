New Packers Arrival Has Already Let GB Down This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are coming off an 11-win season, but their expectations have to be higher in 2025. The Packers finished third in the NFC North and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. While most teams made big moves to stay on top of the NFC, the Packers didn’t make a splash outside of signing guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Banks and Hobbs will have important roles on this year’s team, but the lack of impact signings elsewhere puts big pressure on their draft class. One new arrival came to Green Bay hoping to add depth in an area where the Packers needs it but already appears to be letting his new team down as minicamp concludes.

Packers Draft Pick Warren Brinson Quiet at Minicamp

The Packers were hoping they struck gold when they took Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson in the sixth round of April’s draft. A part-time starter for the Bulldogs, Brinson displayed versatility across the defensive line and is a solid run stopper, with 47 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks over the past two seasons.

While Brinson has the potential, he also has an opportunity in front of him. Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt are locked into the top defensive tackle spots but 2023 draft picks Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden represent a low bar to clear.

Wooden was a fourth-round pick in 2024 and played in 17 games in a reserve role. But his playing time was reduced and he was a healthy scratch four times last season. He also saw his pressure rate drop from 8.1% to 5.1% last season according to Pro Football Focus. Brooks is in better shape with 7.5 sacks over his first two seasons, but it should have presented an opportunity for Brinson to grab a roster spot.

So far, that hasn’t happened. Brinson didn’t practice due to an ankle injury during OTAs but was able to return during minicamp. While he’s been a media darling, he’s also had to make up for lost time as he tries to digest a new defensive scheme.

Brinson still has time to grab a job and with Wooden’s struggles, that might not be a tall order. But after missing practice time, he’ll have to acclimate quickly if he wants to make the desired impact for the Packers’ defense next season.

