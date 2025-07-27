New Packers Addition Won't End Up Playing a Snap for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers, much like the other 31 NFL teams, are in the thick of this year's training camp. There's a lot of pressure surrounding the Packers after their fourth double-digit win season since 2019. These early training camp practices are head coach Matt LaFleur & Co.'s latest opportunity to continue that success by getting this roster into shape.

Looking to compete in the always-tough NFC North again, the Packers made a handful of offseason moves to help bolster the roster. While some of the fresh faces will be playing meaningful football in Green Bay once September rolls around, others may not even have the opportunity to don the iconic green and gold uniform.

Packers LB Kristian Welch Won't Play a Snap in Green Bay

The Packers brought a familiar face back to town when they signed linebacker Kristian Welch to a one-year contract shortly after free agency opened. The ex-Iowa Hawkeyes product had previously spent the 2023 campaign in Green Bay, resulting in four solo tackles across 14 games as he was limited to a special teams role.

Welch now returns to the Packers after splitting the 2024 season between the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. Mostly playing during kickoffs and punts again, the 27-year-old defender only mustered seven solo tackles and a fumble recovery while finishing with a 69.9 special teams grade on Pro Football Focus, which was down from his time in Green Bay (75.1).

Given that his past results aren't much to write home about, Welch needs a strong training camp performance to work his way into LaFleur's plans. Unfortunately, the Iola, WI native has yet to stand out from the competition, making it tough to imagine him making the 53-man roster if he continues with business as usual.

Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, and Isaiah McDuffie are, without question, the Packers' top linebackers, while second-year LB Ty'Ron Hopper and the recently signed Isaiah Simmons help round out the equation. In other words, there's no room for Welch unless he proves to be the ultimate special teamer, which he has failed to do so far.

Unless Welch has the type of August that sends a message across the organization, it's hard to imagine him playing a game with the Packers next season. For what it's worth, Spotrac indicates that Green Bay would save $1.03 million without a dead cap penalty if it cuts the veteran LB, giving the front office another reason to move on if the status quo remains.

