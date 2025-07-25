Packers 53-Man Roster Prediction at Start of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers opened training camp this week, and there are already some compelling position battles brewing up and down the roster. They will only heat up as camp progresses and the preseason kicks off.

The Packers want to take the next step as a team. They're not satisfied with mere playoff appearances. They want to compete for a Super Bowl. The good news is they have the talent on the roster to make that dream a reality.

Before we jump to the end of the season, however, let's start at the beginning. Here's an early look at how the Packers' 53-man roster could shape up.

Quarterbacks (2): Jordan Love, Malik Willis

The Packers have had their share of quarterback drama over the years, but this year isn’t one of them. Love is the undisputed starter, and Willis is locked in behind him. Sean Clifford is a safe bet for the practice squad.

Running Backs (3): Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks

If Lloyd stays healthy, he could be a difference-maker as RB2. The real battle is between Brooks and Emmanuel Wilson for the final spot, but Brooks has a slight edge for now.

Wide Receivers (6): Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, Mecole Hardman

This group is stacked. With Christian Watson expected to open the year on the PUP list and Bo Melton transitioning full-time to cornerback, there’s still not enough room for everyone. Malik Heath just misses the cut in this scenario.

Tight Ends (3): Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, John Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick currently holds the lead over Ben Sims for TE3. That’s a camp competition worth watching.

Offensive Line (10): Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, Anthony Belton, Jacob Monk, Travis Glover, Kadeem Telfort

Walker, Banks, Jenkins, Rhyan, Tom, Morgan, and Belton are locks. Monk is close to that status. Glover and Telfort are in a fight with John Williams and Donovan Jennings for the final spots.

Defensive Line (11): Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox, Barryn Sorrell, Kingsley Enagbare, Collin Oliver, Karl Brooks, Warren Brinson, Colby Wooden

The group remains largely intact from last season, minus T.J. Slaton. Rookie Brinson could be in line for meaningful snaps as one of their only interior players who can eat space alongside Clark.

Linebackers (5): Edgerrin Cooper, Quay Walker, Isaiah Simmons, Ty’Ron Hopper, Isaiah McDuffie

This unit looks deep and versatile. Cooper is ascending fast, and Simmons has looked sharp early in camp, reminding people why he was once a top-10 pick.

Cornerbacks (5): Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, Kamal Hadden, Micah Robinson



This is Green Bay’s thinnest position group. Nixon, Hobbs, and Valentine are locked in, but the rest of the group remains up for grabs. Will another name be added before the summer is over?

Safeties (5): Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo

Bullard’s slot flexibility adds value. McKinney is the leader of the group, and overall, this is one of the stronger safety rooms the Packers have had in a while.

Specialists (3): Brandon McManus, Daniel Whelan, Matt Orzech

No kicker controversy this year. McManus is the guy. Whelan will need to clean up some inconsistencies if he wants to take the next step as a punter.

Whether or not this projected group can surpass last year's 11-win performance remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Packers are poised to be threats once again in 2025.

