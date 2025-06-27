New Packers Addition Already Looks Overpaid Before Playing a Snap

The Green Bay Packers have done a good job of building their team through the draft. With recent picks such as Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, and Jordan Love growing into key roles, Green Bay has been able to allocate its savings to areas of need when they dive into the waters of free agency.

The Packers don’t go into the open market with much to address their needs, but this year was an exception. While cornerback Nate Hobbs has flashed some of his potential, the other big signing has gotten off to a rocky start and could be over paid before he even plays a snap.

New Packers Guard Aaron Banks Most Likely to Be Overpaid in 2025

One of the areas the Packers needed an upgrade was along the offensive line. Josh Myers had worn out his welcome as Green Bay’s starting center, but there wasn’t a player that would be an improvement at the position outside of Drew Dalman. When Dalman signed with the Chicago Bears, the Packers had to pivot and signed Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract.

The deal looked like an overpay from the moment Banks put pen to paper (or e-signed). Banks’s 65.4 overall grade was 34th among 79 qualifying guards last season, according to Pro Football Focus. But his pass blocking was an issue, posting a 60.5 PFF grade and allowing 25 pressures and a sack in 447 pass-blocking snaps.

The pass-blocking grades are a troubling statistic compared to what the Packers had in Jenkins. The highest-graded pass-blocking guard last season at 81.6, Jenkins allowed just 18 pressures and a sack on 527 pass-blocking snaps and probably would have liked to stay at guard, considering the financial dropoff that comes with moving to center.

Even if he does fulfill general manager Brian Gutekunst’s prediction of becoming an All-Pro center, Jenkins is going from a position where Joe Thuney makes $16.75 million per season to one where Dalman leads with an average annual value of $8.8 million.

This has created a nasty contract dispute with an established player for one that has been average when on the field. But it’s amplified when Banks hasn’t been on it while he recovers from a torn MCL suffered at the end of last season. While Banks should be fine for Week 1, his injury concerns and his performance are two demerits on his brand-new contract and could have Packers fans wondering why he’s paid so much when the season begins.

