New MLB Farm System rankings lost the plot on Brewers' elite young core

One of the most common talking points of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline was whether the Milwaukee Brewers would part with their elite young talent down in the minor leagues to upgrade in the majors, and while they did take a few low-risk, high-reward swings, they did so without leveraging what was just recently considered the No. 1 ranked farm system in the MLB.

But the tides have shifted, and the Brewers' young talent pool isn't being viewed quite the same way now that Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara are carving out more consistent roles in the majors. The MLB's 2026 Farm System rankings were released, and the Brewers' place atop the list was supplanted by not just one team, but two.

The Brewers now have the No. 3 farm system in professional baseball, according to the team at MLB.com. Although 19-year-old Brewers prospect Jesús Made remains atop the list, the team's upper-tier talent is dwindling, with five players in the Top 100, but three of them ranked 88th or lower.

Here's where the Brewers' Top 5 Prospects now fall in the rankings:



1. Jesús Made, SS, AA

21. Luis Peña, SS, AA

88. Josh Adamczewski, OF, AA

89. Luis Lara, OF, MLB

99. Brady Ebel, SS, A

The Milwaukee Brewers' elite farm system is clearly being overlooked, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

So the Brewers are flying under the radar again... dismiss them at your own peril.

Although Made is getting his flowers, this was a significant drop-off for Lara, who's making a splash in the majors after being ranked 67th overall in the previous round. This also dismissed the unfathomable offensive explosion we've seen from Andrew Fischer, who's leading Minor League Baseball in home runs on the season, tying Joey Meyer for the second-most homers ever posted in a single season by a player in the Brewers' Minor League system.

Meanwhile, Jett Williams was the No. 30 ranked prospect in all of baseball not too long ago and was jettisoned from the Top 100 entirely. He dropped all the way to the 11th ranked prospect in the Brewers' system, and it's hard to tell whether that's a testament to Milwaukee's talent acquisition and scouting, or more of a statement about what the analysts think of his development.

So no, this isn't the news any Brewers fans wanted to see about their favorite team at this stage of the season. But it's also another layer of motivation to put on the bulletin board throughout Milwaukee's farm system and beyond, proving that no matter how good they are, what they prove, or how talented their players are, they will always somehow remain underrated by the masses.