Don't look now but Andrew Fischer is going to be a problem for the Brewers

It's easy to get caught up in the hype of minor league plays when you're attached to an MLB franchise, but let's not mistake excitement for reality — it's very difficult to translate that success to the majors. But with that said, the raw talent, power, and intangibles that 2025 first-round draft pick Andrew Fischer is showing in the Milwaukee Brewers farm system have become undeniable.

At just 22, Fischer is leading all of Minor League Baseball in home runs with a whopping 36 dingers in 2026. Currently in Double-A, Fischer has 99 hits for 36 homers and 85 RBI with a .277 batting average and .415 on-base percentage so far this year. The New Jersey native, who represented Italy in the World Baseball Classic, has been soaking in all the knowledge and experience he can ever since.

Andrew Fischer extends his MiLB home run lead with his 36th of the season!@Brewers | @BiloxiShuckers | @BrewersPD pic.twitter.com/FyZSCrnoZl — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 14, 2026

Interestingly enough, Fischer is doing this all from one of the Brewers' most inconsistent positions in the majors: third base. However, while he brings the power batting that Milwaukee needs from the position, he doesn't have the same defensive chops just yet that would accelerate his path to a call-up. Plus, Biloxi is an excellent training ground, but he'll need to get his feet wet in Nashville before hearing his name called in the big leagues.

Andrew Fischer has a lot of work ahead of him, but if he keeps this up, he could make a real splash for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Despite all his success in the minors thus far, Fischer is not only outside the Top 100 prospects, but he has yet to crack the top five of Brewers prospects. It's almost an embarrassment of riches to have this many viable young players in your farm system, even after making a few trades at the deadline to put themselves closer to World Series contention.

For Fischer himself, the path to the pros is simple: shore up his glove work. If he can prove himself as a legitimate defender while maintaining some semblance of his offensive success thus far, the Brewers won't be able to help themselves. Although it's not going to happen this season, there's a pathway for Fischer to make his major league debut as soon as next year.

But the opportunity won't just be handed to him, just like it wasn't handed to any of the exciting prospects who've earned their way onto the Brewers' active roster. For as much of a closeknit, family-type vibe the Brewers share, it can also be a tough business for those who don't reach the heights that are expected of them in the majors.

So Andrew Fischer can't get cocky just because he's one of the best hitters in the minor leagues. But if he stays the course, keeps refining his craft, and stays humble, he'll be another one of the emerging names for a Brewers core that just keeps getting better.