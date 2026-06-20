Brewers' No. 6 prospect gives glowing review of Milwaukee's farm system

While the Milwaukee Brewers continue their battle for NL Central supremacy, 2025 first-round selection Andrew Fischer is working his way up the minor leagues. Now the No. 6 ranked prospect in the team's farm system, the third baseman posted a .311/.402/.446 slash line in 19 games with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Fischer's recent performance warranted a promotion to the Double-A, where he is now competing as part of the Biloxi Shuckers. The 22-year-old is turning heads around the league, leading him to join Foul Territory TV for a recent interview about his experience in the Brewers' farm system so far:

"The talent in here is unreal. I think that's why the Brewers do such a good job of developing their guys, is they put you in environments where you're literally competing every day with the best of the best," Fischer explained. "For me, it's going to make my batting practice sharper. It's going to make my in-game reps sharper. It's going to make our communication on the field sharper. It's honestly really special what they have over here."

Before diving into the specifics of what he discussed — this was a great first impression as someone who had never seen Fischer in an interview before! He's well-spoken, he seems passionate, and he has a good sense of the value of the opportunities around him. As the Brewers search for answers at third base, he'll certainly be in the back of GM Matt Arnold's mind. If he can keep producing the way he has thus far, it won't be a hard decision down the line.

But more importantly in the short-term, Fischer pinpointed the exact winning recipe that has been driving sustainable long-term success for the Brewers all decade.

Andrew Fischer just summed up one of the hardest lessons the Brewers organization has ever learned.

When you're considered a small market in a league like the MLB where spending can equate to success, the only way to compete is to double down on what you're good at. For the Milwaukee Brewers, that's become scouting and development.

From rookies to reclamation projects, the Brewers help players find the best in themselves by simplifying the game, building good habits, and having players lead by example. As Fischer discussed, surrounding talented players with other like-minded individuals is a recipe for building sustainable growth. Those incremental steps toward success stack up until eventually, you've got a winning ballclub on your hands.

It starts with the front office, where GM Matt Arnold and the Brewers' elite scouting team identify players with the traits that fit on and off the field. That trickles down to the managers and coaches, who see the potential in these players and use their expertise to draw it out of them. That, along with the camaraderie these players build along the way, is the recipe for a culture that could bring success to Milwaukee for many years to come.