New Details Show How Bad Packers Wanted to Get Rid of Jaire Alexander

One of the Green Bay Packers’ biggest storylines of the offseason came to a resolution when the team released Jaire Alexander last week. The Packers’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Alexander became a true shutdown corner and was a fan favorite during his early years in Green Bay.

The relationship between the two sides soured when Alexander signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension in 2022. After Alexander missed 34 games due to injury or suspension over the past four years, the Packers decided to move on but not before offering him a revised contract to stay in Green Bay.

The contract was assumed to be a last-ditch effort to save the relationship. But with some new details emerging, it also shows just how bad they wanted Alexander to leave.

Jaire Alexander’s Dad Throws Packers Under the Bus After His Son’s Release

Jaire Alexander’s father, Landis, took to social media last week to set the record straight on his departure from the Packers. While it was reported that Jaire turned down a one-year deal to return to Green Bay, Landis stated that it would have been without any guaranteed money.

“The only thing that was slightly off is that there was an unwillingness to rework a contract,” Landis Alexander posted on X. “There actually was a willingness they just offered [something] that would have been foolish to take. The unwillingness was on them.”

I appreciate how you said that as it was spot on. The only thing that was slightly off is that there was an unwillingness to rework a contract. There actually was a willingness they just offered soneggging that would have been foolish to take. The unwillingness was on them. — Landis Alexander (@EarlLAlexander) June 11, 2025

Even if the Packers gave Alexander a deal they knew he wouldn’t accept, Landis also implied that the team initially misdiagnosed his torn PCL when he was initially injured in Week 8 last season. While Alexander attempted to come back, Landis also revealed he couldn’t straighten his leg, leading Jaire to be placed on season-ending injured reserve in January.

“The man couldn’t even straighten his damn leg but you want him to go play corner?” Alexander continued. “That kid gave his heart and soul out there and if he could have played he would have. …Injuries happen in this game unfortunately. Especially for the super athletic that go as hard as he does. “It’s up to the staff to first diagnose properly and get [said] player back on the field right?”

Yea you should probably stick to what you know instead of talking out the side of your neck about what you don’t. The man couldn’t even straighten his damn leg but you want him to go play corner? Thst kid gave his heart and soul out there avd if he could have played he would have — Landis Alexander (@EarlLAlexander) June 14, 2025

Injuries happen in this game unfortunately. Especially for the super athletic that go as hard as he does. It’s up to the staff to first diagnose properly and get says player back on the field right? I’ll just leave you with that. I’ve probably already said way too much! ☮️ — Landis Alexander (@EarlLAlexander) June 14, 2025

Landis later admitted that he probably had said too much, but it revealed the truth about the Packers situation. While Packers president Mark Murphy called Alexander “a great player” upon his release, he also stated that he was “just injured a lot.” Alexander also maintained connection with the Green Bay coaching staff but the team attempted to trade him dating back to the NFL owner’s meetings in March.

If the Packers’ offered Alexander a one-year incentive laden deal with no guarantees, it was truly a public relations move to make it look like the player demanded the split. But with Alexander reportedly planning on reporting to the team’s minicamp, he appeared willing to make it work in Green Bay.

In the end, it appears it was in the best interest of both parties to move on.

