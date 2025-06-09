Packers Exec Sends Message to Jaire Alexander After Surprise Release

The Green Bay Packers will soon have a new president and CEO as Mark Murphy is set to retire from his post on July 25, 2025.

With Murphy entering his final weeks on the job in Green Bay, the longtime executive has made a major decision that will have an immediate impact on the Packers' defense. Veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander was surprisingly released by the franchise on Monday after unsuccessful attempts at finding a trade partner to move him out of Green Bay.

Shortly after the decision was announced, Murphy met with the media and explained what led to Alexander being sent packing.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy Explains Why Jaire Alexander Was Released

“He has been a great player for us,” Murphy said. “Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot. Unfortunately, that’s a big part of the game.”

Mark Murphy on the Packers releasing Jaire Alexander: " He has been a great player for us. Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot."

Availability is one of the best abilities a player can have when it comes to being a star in the NFL, and that is something that Alexander hasn't provided Green Bay in recent years. Over the last four seasons, Alexander has played in just 34 total games. That isn't good enough because the defender was playing under a four-year, $84 million contract he signed in 2022.

With the 28-year-old now available on the open market, he immediately becomes one of the top free agents without a team to play for during the 2025 campaign. Packers fans can expect Alexander to command a great deal of attention as a free agent and should have several options to choose from once ready to sign a new contract.

Not working out a solution to keep Alexander in Green Bay or finding a franchise to trade for him is a missed opportunity for the Packers. Now, they have to hope that the veteran defender doesn't latch on with a franchise inside the division or another main contender in the NFC.

