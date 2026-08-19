Milwaukee's historic shutout of Seattle is the offensive confidence booster they needed

Even for a team with the best record in baseball, there are always questions about how to get better, and for the Milwaukee Brewers, most of those answers have been on the offensive end. Milwaukee's power batting has left something to be desired, and in spite of their place in the standings, they've been a middle-of-the-road offense since the All-Star break... at least, until their historic night against the Seattle Mariners.

Milwaukee posted a historic 22-run shutout over Seattle, marking the largest margin of victory in a shutout since 1,888. Yes, you read that right.

12 different Brewers scored, with eight different players contributing RBIs. Outfielder Garrett Mitchell paced the lineup with four hits while Jake Bauers, Christian Yelich, Luis Lara and David Hamilton all contributed home runs. 11 of the 12 players in the lineup added a hit and seven different Brewers posted a multi-hit game.

It was truly a sight to behold as all the frustrations of an up-and-down offensive season meshed together for one perfect night, peeling back the curtain on what this Milwaukee core is capable of at its best.

This historic offensive explosion is the wake-up call the Milwaukee Brewers' offense needed heading into the MLB Playoffs.

Sometimes, teams just need a reminder of what they're truly capable of to fulfil that potential, and this legendary shutout might've been it. The Brewers' offense has not been poor by any means, but they've only been doing enough to scrape by in a lot of these games. And all too often, their losses were decided by loading up bases just to have opposing pitchers put the inning to rest without getting those runners across home base.

But this performance was a perfect example of how great the Brewers' offense can be if they play to the best of their ability. And even more interestingly, this was with middling returns from two of Milwaukee's greatest offensive weapons — Brice Turang (two walks, two runs, zero hits) and Jackson Chourio (one hit, one RBI, one walk, one strikeout).

It won't be like this every night, as the pitching matchups that Milwaukee faces in the postseason should be far more daunting than Seattle's rotation. However, the Brewers are in control of their own destiny, and if they lock in the way they did in this legendary rout, it gives them a shining example of who they can be and what they're capable of when playing confidently and in unison.