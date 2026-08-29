NBA All-Star prediction sets a high bar for Tyler Herro's debut season with the Bucks

After the dust settled and the initial shock wore off, it seemed like most Milwaukee Bucks fans came to accept that they received a solid haul in the fateful Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Right at the top of that list was Greenfield's own Tyler Herro, the 26-year-old All-Star guard who has been a steady 20+ point-per-game scorer for the last five years in the NBA.

We've only seen the version of Herro that operates within coach Erik Spoelstra's system to this point in the NBA, and while the legendary coach was flexible with Herro's role and in empowering him to be himself, this will be the first full-formed version of Herro that we see without Spoelstra's voice in the back of his head, and some specualte that means we'll see the most advantageous version of Herro yet.

In a bold predictions article about newcomers for each NBA team, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley set his expectation that Herro will earn his second NBA All-Star bid this year despite a crowded field in an increasingly formidable Eastern Conference, saying, "...the bar for what's required to be an Eastern Conference All-Star has clearly elevated. A motivated Herro still has a chance to clear it."

Although there are literally almost two dozen worthy candidates in his way, Herro has an incredible opportunity ahead of him to prove his doubters wrong and lead a team in a way he never has before, not only raising the bar for his own expectations, but proving himself as belonging in a higher class of NBA stars in the process.

Tyler Herro has to earn his second NBA All-Star appearance the hard way, and the Milwaukee Bucks will give him every opportunity to do it.

It's hard to envision anyone having the ball in their hands as much as Tyler Herro next year in Milwaukee — even with Ryan Rollins emerging as a top option and a wealth of talent on the perimeter. The Bucks will likely emphasize ball movement and unselfishness as they reestablish their habits and intentions as a team after half a decade with a heliocentric approach built around Giannis.

Herro will have a greater share of responsibility than ever, which means he'll need to be more than a great scorer or shooter. His playmaking will be tested in a way it only has when everyone else who was supposed to handle the rock on his team got injured.

His All-Star campaign in 2025 came when Herro averaged about 24 points, 5.5 assists and about five rebounds per game on 42.7% FG and 37.5% from deep. That's no easy feat to accomplish, and it's even harder to replicate, but there's no better opportunity for Herro to juice his stats and prove he wasn't a one-time wonder than right now.

The most fascinating aspect, however, will be seeing how Herro responds to the pressure of expectations. He won't just have pundits watching him closely — the whole basketball world, all of his teammates, coaches, and his hometown will all be watching him like a hawk to see how he responds. And to this point, he's saying and doing all the right things.

So if he's healthy for the full year, this should, in theory, be the best year of Tyler Herro's young career, with a team of his own on the doorstep of his prime. Maybe that pressure is unfair, but it's what he's signing up for, and so far, he seems eager to take on the challenge.