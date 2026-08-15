One goal for every Milwaukee Bucks player: Tyler Herro’s debut

Tyler Herro might not be with the Milwaukee Bucks for a long time, but he’s here for a good time.

Herro was the main asset the Bucks received in the trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo—at least for now—and he sounds genuinely excited about what lies ahead.

During Summer League, he gave an impromptu interview with The Athletic's Eric Nehm and said, “I think now that things are kind of settling down, I’m hoping I’m staying here. That’s kind of the consensus I’m getting right now, but I’m excited to just be here. If it’s for two months, two years, whatever it is, I’m just excited to be here.”

He’s also optimistic about where the Bucks are headed, believing the roster has more potential than it’s currently being given credit for.

Whether that optimism proves warranted will depend heavily on Herro himself.

He’s the only player on Milwaukee’s roster with an All-Star selection under his belt, earning the honor in 2024-25 when he averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

The biggest difference between that season and the rest of his career was a jump in shooting efficiency. Herro hovered around a 53 percent effective field goal percentage during the previous three seasons before bumping that number to 56.1 percent in 2024-25.

He battled injuries last season and saw fewer shot attempts when he was on the floor, but he was still able to maintain a similar level of efficiency. That could be an encouraging sign for the version of Herro Milwaukee is getting this year.

There’s also plenty riding on the season beyond wins and losses. Herro is entering the final year of his contract, and the Bucks will have to quickly determine whether he’s part of their long-term plan or someone they eventually flip for more assets.

As they sort through that decision, let’s check in on two individual goals for Herro this season: one realistic and one ambitious.

Realistic goal: Return to his 2024-25 form, averaging 24 points and 5.5 assists

Herro took a meaningful step forward in 2024-25 and looked like he was on the verge of becoming a perennial All-Star candidate.

Not only did he increase his scoring average by roughly three points from the previous season while improving his efficiency, but his playmaking also took a leap. His assist percentage climbed by four points while his turnover percentage remained relatively steady.

That’s the version of Herro both he and the Bucks should be hoping to rediscover this season.

Unfortunately, he never got a real chance to build on that All-Star campaign. Injuries limited him to just 33 games last season and prevented him from establishing any real rhythm.

Availability will be every bit as important as production this time around. If Herro can stay healthy and return to something close to 24 points and 5.5 assists per game, Milwaukee should feel very good about what it has.

It would also leave the Bucks in an enviable position. Herro would either establish himself as a legitimate piece of their post-Giannis future or significantly increase his value as a potential trade asset before the deadline.

Either way, getting the All-Star version of Herro back would be a win for Milwaukee.

Ambitious goal: Take his game to the next level, averaging 26 points and 6 assists

If Herro isn’t content with simply returning to where he was, there’s another level he can chase.

That would mean pushing his scoring average to 26 points per game while also reaching six assists for the first time in his career.

Milwaukee’s roster should give him every opportunity to try.

The Bucks have several capable ball-handlers, but Herro is still the most proven offensive creator on the team. That means plenty of possessions should run through him, whether he’s operating in pick-and-rolls, creating his own shot or drawing extra defensive attention and setting up teammates.

The challenge will be handling that increased workload without sacrificing the efficiency that helped fuel his All-Star breakthrough.

A 26-point, six-assist season would sit near the very top of Herro’s realistic ceiling, which is exactly why it qualifies as an ambitious goal.

If he gets there, though, his return to Milwaukee won’t simply be a nice homecoming story. It could establish Herro as the centerpiece of the Bucks’ next chapter—and force the organization to think much harder about keeping him around for the long haul.