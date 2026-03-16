Nazir Stackhouse's Rocky Offseason Start Made Worse by Packers' FA Addition

The Green Bay Packers have long relied on youth and potential, but this offseason has represented a clear shift in that strategy. One of the areas where the Packers made a rare free-agent splash is on the defensive line, where they signed veteran Javon Hargrave to a two-year, $23 million contract after his release from the Minnesota Vikings.

Hargrave adds some name recognition to a group that struggled when Devonte Wyatt went down with a season-ending ankle injury last season. His arrival also pushes some young players down the depth chart who were looking to make an impact in 2026.

One player in particular who may be sweating bullets is nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse. What has been a rough offseason was made even tougher thanks to the Packers' commitment to loading up in the trenches.

Nazir Stackhouse Already on Thin Ice After Packers’ 1st Week of Free Agency

Like his fellow rookie and Georgia teammate Warren Brinson, Stackhouse got off to a strong start when Colby Wooden was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The trade, which brought back linebacker Zaire Franklin, appeared to bump both players a spot on the depth chart. Instead, they were immediately reverted to their original positions with Hargrave's addition.

When you look at Stackhouse’s rookie season, it’s easy to see why the Packers felt they needed to make a move.



A former undrafted free agent, Stackhouse was a pleasant surprise when he made the team out of training camp. Much to his dismay, he only generated a 45.5 overall grade on 87 defensive snaps during the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus, and his struggles continued when the regular season began with a 44.1 overall grade on just 173 defensive snaps.

With just five quarterback pressures on 76 pass-rushing snaps and three run stops on 97 snaps against the run, it was clear that Stackhouse needed some work to seize a role in the Packers’ rotation next season. But it became even more difficult when defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and the Packers replaced him with Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon’s arrival could be a good thing in the long run as he helped develop the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line into an All-Pro unit during his two seasons as defensive coordinator (2021, 2022). While it doesn’t help that Hargrave was one of those players, it could enhance his development on a defense that will lean on its front seven to create pressure and get to the quarterback.

Stackhouse must also deal with the rest of the depth chart.



Wyatt and Hargrave are out of reach, but Karl Brooks should have an inside track to a roster spot due to his tenure with the team. Even if Stackhouse makes notable strides under Gannon’s coaching, he’d also have to beat out Brinson, who also has an advantage as a sixth-round pick in last April’s draft.

With Stackhouse already on the back end of the depth chart and a wave of rookies and UDFAs rolling in over the next few months, it’s an uphill battle that the soon-to-be 24-year-old will have to conquer to stay in Green Bay.

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