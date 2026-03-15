Packers Quietly Raise Warren Brinson Alarm Bells in Middle of Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers will look to take another step forward in 2026, and a key factor will be the performance of their defensive line. A big addition came when the Packers signed Javon Hargrave after his release from the Minnesota Vikings this week. While his arrival may have spelled disaster for veterans, including Karl Brooks, it may also be a warning sign to some of the younger interior defenders on the team, notably Warren Brinson.

After a rookie season that didn’t amount to much, Brinson could already be on the hot seat entering 2026. Now, the Packers may have quietly sounded the alarm for a player who may need a strong offseason to make the team.

Warren Brinson May Be on Thin Ice After Javon Hargrave’s Arrival to Packers

Things were on the right track for Brinson one week ago when the Packers traded Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Zaire Franklin. Wooden had played in front of Brinson during his rookie year, logging the second-most snaps among Green Bay’s interior defenders (622) according to Pro Football Focus. With snaps available, Brinson figured to move up in the depth chart, but that changed with Hargrave’s arrival.

A healthy Devonte Wyatt will stay in the starting lineup, while Hargrave will man the other spot after agreeing to a two-year, $23 million contract in free agency. Brooks appeared to be the biggest loser with the move as he enters the final year of his contract and has Brinson and fellow rookie Nazir Stackhouse behind him. But Brinson still needs to show he’s able to contribute on the field for the Packers to move on from Brooks next offseason.

The early returns from Brinson were not promising. A sixth-round pick out of Georgia, Brinson logged a 44.2 overall grade with 14 pressures and 0.5 sacks on 173 pass-rushing snaps last season, via Pro Football Focus. While he had the second-highest pass-rushing grade (66.8) among interior defenders, he didn’t do much against the run with a 36.7 grade and just six run stops in 120 run defense snaps.

Looking at Hargrave, he does a lot of the things that Brinson didn’t provide during his rookie season. He’s a better pass-rusher with 31 pressures and 3.5 sacks on 295 pass defense snaps last year, in addition to 20 stops on 238 snaps against the run. Those numbers also came in a Brian Flores defensive scheme that Hargrave didn’t feel allowed him to play to his strengths, which shouldn’t be a problem under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who helped Hargrave have two of the best seasons of his career during their respective tenures with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even with Hargrave blocking a starting spot, Brinson could still find a way to crack the rotation if he improves as a pass-rusher. But that could be more difficult if the Packers invest in a defensive tackle during the draft, adding more competition to an interior defensive line group that feels deeper than it was last season.

Day 3 picks usually don’t get the benefit of the doubt in roster decisions. If Brinson doesn’t shape up, he could find himself on the sidelines or even looking for a new team when the 2026 season begins.

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