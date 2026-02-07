Packers Shouldn't Rush to Bring Back Quay Walker This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers have a difficult decision to make when it comes to pending free agent Quay Walker. The veteran linebacker's 2025 campaign was filled with highs and lows, while the Packers' unfavorable cap situation only makes a potential re-signing more difficult.

It wasn't an awful season, but there were enough struggles that Green Bay doesn't have a clear decision to make in his pending free agency. Even though Spotrac's projected market value for him isn't insane at $8.3 million annually, it might be hard for the two sides to find a compromise if the Packers are seeking a team-friendly deal.

No one would blame general manager Brian Gutekunst for wanting to finalize a deal soon, but that doesn't mean the Packers should rush to bring Walker back to Titletown.

Packers Should Pump Breaks on Potential Quay Walker Re-Signing

The Packers already have Isaiah McDuffie, who could be put into a starting role, or Ty'Ron Hopper could prove to be a viable option. The Packers have depth they can lean on, and Walker didn't do enough in the 2025 season to demand a huge payday. It also helps that this appears to be a strong draft at the linebacker position, offering a treasure trove of potential answers.

New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon might prefer to inject the LB room with names he trusts. Either of these scenarios outlines why Walker's return is increasingly looking like it wouldn't be the best option for the team.

Walker is elite at attacking the run but can be a liability in pass coverage, giving up a 122.9 passer rating and 79.8% completion rate on 84 targets last season, per Pro Football Focus. This is a clear issue in a league that is asking its linebackers to help the secondary more than ever. Walker's tendency to get burned makes it a bit easier to walk away if the two sides are far apart.

This isn't saying Walker can't be re-signed or that it is a clear choice. Rather, the signs are increasingly pointing to the Packers wanting to go in a different direction. If he isn't willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a return, a split will be easier than ever.

The market is likely to have no shortage of landing spots based on Walker's ability to attack the run and past production that included 90 tackles in 2025. No question, the Packers should carefully gauge the market and make it clear they are willing to re-sign Walker only on their terms.

