Keisean Nixon's Packers Future Is Murky After GM's Mixed Message

Green Bay Packers fans sounded the alarms when they heard general manager Brian Gutekunst claim that injuries were the only reason why the team didn't get the job done. He hinted at not making many — if any — big changes in the cornerback room, which was one of the Packers' Achilles heels.

Then again, it didn't take long before the executive backpedalled. While Gutekunst said that they wouldn't make big moves and even stated that CB Keisean Nixon had a good year, he later claimed that he hadn't decided.

"We had some injuries there. (Nate) Hobbs was missed for most of the season. Never really got going," Gutekunst told the media. "I thought Carrington stepped in and did a great job. He's a young player and is still getting better. Keisean, obviously, had a very, very good year. He was in the top three in PBUs and did some really good things. Do we need wholesale changes? No."

So, will Nixon stay or go?

Keisean Nixon's Packers Future Is Cloudy After Brian Gutekunst's Comments

It's hard to gauge how Gutekunst truly feels about Nixon. He's been tight-lipped for most of his tenure as general manager, but when he does talk, he usually has an agenda. Is he trying to drive his trade value up by hyping him up?

The Packers could free up $5 million in cap space by cutting or trading him, according to OverTheCap. Obviously, it would be better for them to get something in return for his services rather than just letting him go, so perhaps that's what Gutekunst is up to.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nixon allowed a reception in 62.5% percent of his targets (55 of 88). He also gave up 623 receiving yards and a whopping seven touchdowns, only intercepting one pass along the way. Opposing passers had a 105.4 passer rating when going against him, and he gave up 11.3 yards per completion.

That's not the definition of having a 'very, very good year.'

Nixon could be a steady contributor if he reclaimed punt and kickoff return duties, which he's been openly against. Otherwise, this team would probably be better off moving on from him.

Hearing Gutekunst talk about how this team wasn't that far off and how they didn't need to reshape the cornerback room was definitely a concern, but it may have been just a way to avoid tipping his hand. GMs always play mind games, and a little reverse psychology might give this team an edge in offseason negotiations.

