Myles Turner has a rare chance to take control of his narrative in Year 2 with the Bucks

It seems like we've lost the plot with Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner, and by we, I mean... well... everyone.

For almost a year and a half, Turner has represented far more than he presents himself as for Milwaukee Bucks fans and the broader NBA fandom alike. Once the most coveted non-All-Star trade chip on the market, with countless bloggers mocking trades to their teams for his versatile skill set and team-first approach over the years, Turner is now seemingly untradable.

That was alluded to by Ben Golliver in ESPN's Bucks offseason recap piece, who wrote that Milwaukee hasn't been able to find a trade suitor for the 30-year-old big man, which aligns with rumors throughout the summer that the team has tried. But based on recent events, I wouldn't be so sure the Bucks are rushing to get Turner out the door, and I'm not so sure Turner is ready to leave, either.

While some may not like how he went about it, Turner has been all about sacrificing for the team since he signed a four-year deal with the Bucks last offseason. He's tried to hold everyone accountable, including himself and his teammates, but he was stuck between a rock and a hard place with Giannis, Doc Rivers, the Bucks' front office, and some of his other teammates, all with their own agendas last year. And this summer, he's organizing group outings and the players' Austin, TX, mini-camp to help reset the culture for a Milwaukee organization that really needs it right now.

Turner did not have a strong 2025-26 season, posting a career-low 44% field goal percentage and the second-fewest points per game of his 11-year NBA tenure. But that's not to say Turner is washed up or no longer valuable to this team, and the upcoming season is the perfect opportunity for Myles to regain control of the narrative that surrounds him.

Myles Turner was a victim of circumstances last season, but his next season with the Bucks will remind us why they went all-in to sign him.

There's a lot of baggage when Bucks fans talk about Myles Turner, from his days holding down the paint for the rival Indiana Pacers to the extreme measures the Bucks took to sign him. Not to mention the small yet not inconsequential role he played in Giannis' departure. But ultimately, Turner sacrificed his own statistics and opportunity to assume a role in Milwaukee and has bought in at every step of the way, from the city itself to his commitment to the other players on the roster.

So, entering the 2026-27 NBA season, unless something drastic changes at the last minute, Myles Turner will be back as the starting center of the Milwaukee Bucks, and this time, he'll be put in a position to succeed. Turner is more of a floor raiser than a ceiling raiser, and if the team is great, then he'll look great too, because he plays off his teammates.

Turner's field goal percentage didn't drop because he couldn't hit a shot — it's because he was in a system that used him almost exclusively as a floor-spacer on offense. He took the fewest two-point field goal attempts per game of his entire career, and chucked threes because that's the only way Rivers could figure out how to use him.

This year, Milwaukee will have structure and a team-first approach instead of the free-for-all that was the 2025-26 season, and Myles Turner will reshape the narrative surrounding him as a player and teammate. He's more important to next season than you might realize, but I can't prove that to you right now. Myles will have to do that for himself for 82 games next season.