The Milwaukee Bucks are resetting their culture before training camp even begins

Normally, establishing a winning culture starts with the guidance of a head coach, and that's the main intent Taylor Jenkins will bring in his first season as leader of the Milwaukee Bucks. But when you have intentional, thoughtful players who come together and set that tone among themselves before ever setting foot in the team practice facility together, it sends a clear message about what this upcoming season means to them personally.

Even with the official start of training camp looming about a month away, almost the entire Milwaukee Bucks roster was seen linking up and working out together at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. Of the 19 players currently under contract, 18 made the trip to Texas, based on social media clips, in what seems like a team-bonding exercise organized in part by veteran big man and Dallas native Myles Turner. Another one of the Bucks vets, Kyle Kuzma, posted the following images to social media:

Training camp about a month out. Vibes coming out of Wisconsin 🦌 pic.twitter.com/22AtCE7Vv1 — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 30, 2026

Looks like Myles hosted the Bucks down in Texas last week pic.twitter.com/i6z7kg5BPS — DT (@DBucksFanT) August 26, 2026

This is a level of togetherness and focus that we haven't seen in many years coming out of Milwaukee. Sure, a couple of Bucks players always tend to link up in the summers, but to see almost the entire roster not only bonding, but working out and training for the upcoming season together is a sign that unity will be paramount for this group entering the 2026-27 NBA season. And if the last few years of NBA champions were any indicator, the power of friendship is more impactful than ever before in league history.

Camaraderie will be the Milwaukee Bucks' secret weapon for the 2026-27 NBA season, and that shouldn't go overlooked.

It might not seem like that big of a deal, but establishing chemistry in the offseason bodes incredibly well for what will unfold down the stretch of the season. With so many moving parts and, largely, a veteran squad set in their ways since the 2021 title, the Bucks haven't shown this type of unity since well before injuries began to sap us of the Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday experiences.

When Damian Lillard got traded to the Bucks, it was a last-ditch attempt to combine star power. From a basketball perspective, the pairing of Dame and Giannis made perfect sense. Behind the scenes, however, they each had too much going on to buy in the way fans hoped they would. From there, a winding road of injury, frustration, confusion, and ego turned the Bucks' culture from an undeniable one to an echo of the past.

That was the ultimate undoing of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee. I'm not here to re-litigate the blame pie in that scenario, because it all belongs in the past, and maybe down the road, we can unpack it in a meaningful way.

But from the front office to the coaching staff, the trainers, and most importantly, the players are bought into the idea of reshaping that culture and building a winning environment off the combined hard work, selflessness, and understanding that in today's NBA, you need to be connected to your team to win at the highest level. Everyone is bought in, and they're not afraid to show up for each other — even knowing that not everyone in that team photo will even make the final roster.

Buying in is half the battle, and if this doesn't give you hope that the vibe is about to shift dramatically in Milwaukee, I don't know what will.