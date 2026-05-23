It seems as if it is just a matter of time until the Milwaukee Bucks trade away Giannis Antetokounmpo and start a rebuild, which fans can't help but dread. While there is no taking away the championship this era offered, it still feels like something was left on the table when you have a superstar of this level. Trading away Giannis comes with an understanding that you're likely to lose the trade no matter where the veteran lands.

The important thing is locking up future assets and not selecting a team that is going to come back to haunt the Bucks. That leads us to look at three teams that Milwaukee should attempt to avoid when choosing an offseason landing spot for the franchise star.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

While it is ideal to trade Giannis to the Western Conference, the Lakers have to be the one notable exception. The best player you're getting back would be Austin Reaves, and you would be bringing back a franchise that has been on the edge of serious contention over the last handful of seasons. Giving the league the problem of Luka Doncic and Giannis on the same team isn't worth what limited assets the Lakers would be able to offer.

If there were more interesting picks or the Lakers could offer a player with higher upside than Reaves, this might be a different story. However, looking at the potential packages and understanding the team's clear desperation, the Bucks shouldn't t be the team to put the Lakers back into serious title contention.

2. Boston Celtics

Bucks fans could easily talk themselves into a Jaylen Brown trade package and a false belief of the chance at remaining in contention. If Milwaukee is going to trade within the Eastern Conference, it cannot be with a team that you're instantly going to make a title contender. This makes the picks you receiver carry far less value and will haunt a fanbase that already is going to be dealing with the fallout of giving up a franchise player.

Boston offers little in the way of valued draft picks and already has a coaching staff and core that is capable of competing for championships well beyond this season. You simply cannot author your own demise, and that is exactly what this trade would be.

3. Atlanta Hawks

Bucks fans are well aware that Atlanta has coveted Giannis for many years, dating back to a draft decision where Milwaukee took the star right out of Atlanta's grasp. The Hawks could put together a tempting package and offer viable draft picks as well as player talent. However, this is again a landing spot that sets up Giannis to win in the Eastern Conference as many seasons as he can stay healthy.

The Hawks already have an incredibly talented young core and would be instant title contenders. Even if the Bucks are entering a rebuild, you simply cannot build a team that is going to block your path for years to come, and that is potentially what the Hawks could become.