Much-needed Kevin Zeitler signing should still cost Packers GM Brian Gutekunst his job

After three weeks of fielding the most disastrous offensive line in pro football, the Green Bay Packers are finally doing something about it. In the span of just a couple of days, they signed veterans Mekhi Becton, Laken Tomlinson, and — more importantly — Kevin Zeitler.

While they deserve credit for addressing that glaring issue so expeditiously, one can't ignore the fact that they're also responsible for this mess. More specifically, this should all fall on general manager Brian Gutekunst.

This was as avoidable as it was predictable. The Packers' offensive line was a major concern dating back to the 2026 NFL Draft, yet the general manager often tried to downplay the issue and gaslight the fan base.

Brian Gutekunst's latest string of moves is an admission of faillure

"I feel really good about our whole group and the competition that's in that room," Gutekunst said before the NFL Draft. "We were really worried about people poaching our guys. We started with 11 and then had to get down to 10 for the 53," he said when asked about the offensive line again after roster-cut day.

So, what changed? Outside of Aaron Banks, these are the same guys he would ride or die with just one month ago. Things take time, and the offensive line needs reps together to get in full sync, so what, did he stop trusting them all of a sudden?

Of course, Zach Bako-Bewele's injury was a big blow, but it's not like he signed anyone to replace him. He overhauled the interior of the offensive line, the worst in football, which everyone knew was terrible long before the start of the season.

This has been Gutekunst's M.O. for years, and it's gotten out of hand. He often refuses to address an obvious need until it becomes a crisis; it happened with the wide receiver and cornerback positions before this recent string of signings.

For too long, Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur got to hide behind one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever lace them up. Aaron Rodgers wasn't perfect, but time has proven he may have been right about more things than people gave him credit for, given his personality.

Gutekunst let multiple guys walk away over pennies, and most of them are thriving elsewhere. In the meantime, he's stuck with two draft busts at both tackle spots and a makeshift offensive line full of veterans who weren't on most teams' radars through the entire offseason.

Kevin Zeitler is a mauler, and he should've been signed months ago, so props to Gutekunst for getting him into the building. While the bar is comically low, he'll certainly be a significant upgrade for this team.

That said, people shouldn't be celebrated for fixing what they broke. Everyone saw this disaster coming months ago, and instead of getting to work there, he tried to be the smartest guy in the room — again.