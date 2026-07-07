David Hamilton injury could change everything for Brewers' No. 4 prospect

Just as he was finding his footing after an up-and-down start to his time in Milwaukee, third baseman David Hamilton suffered an apparent hamstring injury in the seventh inning of the Brewers' 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. It's a major blow to the Brewers, and even more meaningful for Hamilton himself, as the 28-year-old could not only miss significant time, but could also have serious implications for the safety of his role on the team.

The injury came after Hamilton blasted a two-run double that was mere feet from going out of the ballpark. If healthy, he could've extended the massive play to a triple, but he stopped himself at second base after it was apparent that something wasn't right in his lower body.

While the Brewers brace for the results, they're picking up the pieces by calling up one of their top prospects in Luis Lara, a 21-year-old Venezuelan who recently signed a new seven-year deal with the club. With a 321/.432/.470 slash line for 92 hits, 42 RBI , and nine home runs on the season.

If Hamilton is expected to miss any significant amount of time, this opens the door for Lara to carve out a role for himself in the big leagues. However, the braintrust of Manager Pat Murphy and GM Matt Arnold will have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks if Lara plays to his full potential.

Luis Lara's call-up puts David Hamilton in a bind and the Brewers' roster in a difficult position.

Murphy is not afraid to try slotting his players into different positions, but replacing an injured third baseman with an outfield prospect does pose some important questions. This should be a fantastic opportunity for Joey Ortiz to slide over to third base, leaving shortstop to a committee approach, which should prominently feature another Brewers youngster in Cooper Pratt.

This injury could hurt the Brewers defensively, but Lara himself is no slouch. He was honored with the Minor League Gold Glove Award for his exceptional defense from the outfield in 2025 and has proven to be a speedy, athletic defender who can excel within a team concept.

Even for a team that's had such success this season, there are still a few holes in the roster. The constant shifting dynamic between third base and shortstop is going to come back to bite them at times. Less than a month from the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, it's hard not to wonder if third base is a position they'll look to shore up with a new addition.

In the meantime, Lara will get a taste of the majors and have his moment in the spotlight to prove whether he's ready to make that jump. Although his minor league performance would suggest he has what it takes, every player develops at their own pace, so time will tell whether he can fill the gap if Hamilton needs to miss a significant amount of time.